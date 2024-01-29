EMass boys’ basketball: Delivering a double-double in OT thriller, Cambridge’s Jeffery White headlines Players of the Week

James Dingman, Arlington — The junior guard helped the surging Spy Ponders (10-2) extend their winning streak to six games, scoring a game-high 29 points in Tuesday’s 55-34 win over Watertown before netting 21 points in Friday’s 61-52 win over Lexington.

Igor Gonzalez, Lawrence — The 6-foot-8-inch forward posted a gaudy stat line of 10 points, 23 rebounds, and 10 blocks in Saturday’s 74-56 win over Brockton. Gonzalez also contributed 9 points and 9 rebounds in Tuesday’s 73-50 win over Chelmsford for the fifth-ranked Lancers (11-4).

Josh Lake, Martha’s Vineyard — After recording a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in Monday’s 63-54 win at Abington, the senior forward scored 18 points to lead a second-half comeback in Friday’s 55-52 win over Monomoy, putting the Vineyarders (11-3) one game back of the Sharks in the Cape & Islands Maritime Division.