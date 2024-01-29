fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: Delivering a double-double in OT thriller, Cambridge’s Jeffery White headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Delivering a double-double in OT thriller, Cambridge’s Jeffery White headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2024, 31 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

James Dingman, Arlington — The junior guard helped the surging Spy Ponders (10-2) extend their winning streak to six games, scoring a game-high 29 points in Tuesday’s 55-34 win over Watertown before netting 21 points in Friday’s 61-52 win over Lexington.

Igor Gonzalez, Lawrence — The 6-foot-8-inch forward posted a gaudy stat line of 10 points, 23 rebounds, and 10 blocks in Saturday’s 74-56 win over Brockton. Gonzalez also contributed 9 points and 9 rebounds in Tuesday’s 73-50 win over Chelmsford for the fifth-ranked Lancers (11-4).

Josh Lake, Martha’s Vineyard — After recording a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in Monday’s 63-54 win at Abington, the senior forward scored 18 points to lead a second-half comeback in Friday’s 55-52 win over Monomoy, putting the Vineyarders (11-3) one game back of the Sharks in the Cape & Islands Maritime Division.

Advertisement

Tyler Lennox, Carver — In a 3-0 week for the Crusaders (7-5), the senior guard was the team’s leading scorer in each contest, averaging 20 points per game across wins over Sandwich, Calvary Chapel, and Cohasset.

Pierre Veras, Lynn English — The senior guard grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the winning layup in the final seconds to cap a 20-point, 10-rebound performance in Wednesday’s 75-73 comeback victory over Everett. Veras added 13 points and 7 rebounds in Saturday’s 78-52 win over Lynn Classical.

Jeffery White, Cambridge — The reigning Dual County League MVP posted a pair of double-doubles and averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds across two wins, highlighted by a dominant 22-point, 15-rebound performance in Friday’s 68-66 double-overtime thriller over previously undefeated Waltham.

Jaylin Williams-Crawford, Charlestown — The junior forward recorded 37 points and 18 rebounds while shooting 13 of 15 from the floor and sinking key free throws down the stretch as the sixth-ranked Townies rallied for a wild 94-84 double-overtime win over Burke on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today