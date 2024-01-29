EMass boys’ basketball: Franklin making points in Globe Top 20 with stellar play

Catholic Memorial held on to the top spot following a pair of close Catholic Conference wins. Despite the absence of big man Jake Cofield, the Knights outlasted St. John’s Shrewsbury, 82-77, in overtime Tuesday, and beat Xaverian, 47-45, Friday on a buzzer-beater by freshman guard Aiden Pires.

Although several teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll had a difficult week, Franklin solidified its No. 2 ranking with dominant wins over Mansfield (67-46) and Milford (81-53). The Panthers made 14 3-pointers Tuesday to snap a six-game losing streak against Mansfield, then scored a season-high 81 points Friday to remain undefeated against in-state competition and emerge as serious Division 1 contenders.

However, 11 teams in last week’s poll were dealt at least one loss. No. 4 North Andover was upset by Methuen, No. 9 Burke fell to No. 6 Charlestown in a City League thriller, and No. 12 Central Catholic defeated No. 7 Lowell.

The win of the week belonged to Bourne, which debuts at No. 18. After losing their first game of the season Tuesday to Old Rochester, the Canalmen went into Wareham Friday and knocked off the defending Division 4 champion, 71-61, to improve to 12-1.

Cambridge rises to No. 10 following Friday’s double-overtime win over previously undefeated Waltham, while Malden Catholic rejoins the poll and Somerset-Berkley debuts. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 30, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Catholic Memorial 12-1-0 1 2. Franklin 13-1-0 2 3. Andover 10-3-0 5 4. North Andover 9-3-0 3 5. Lawrence 11-4-0 4 6. Charlestown 9-1-0 10 7. Lowell 9-3-0 6 8. Wareham 11-3-0 7 9. Burke 9-3-0 9 10. Cambridge 10-2-0 18 11. Natick 10-2-0 14 12. Central Catholic 8-4-0 16 13. Waltham 11-1-0 13 14. Newton North 7-3-0 15 15. BC High 8-5-0 12 16. Mansfield 10-3-0 8 17. Manchester Essex 12-0-0 17 18. Bourne 12-1-0 – 19. Malden Catholic 7-6-0 – 20. Somerset Berkley 10-1-0 –



