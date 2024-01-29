At Catholic Memorial, family court is in the gym — where alumni fill the sideline, and their sons take the floor

Their sons, Matthew St. Martin and Ryan Higgins , currently form the starting backcourt for 12-1 CM, which is ranked first in the latest MIAA Division 1 power rankings and sits atop the Globe’s Top 20 poll.

All six assistants to head coach Denis Tobin are former Knights with Catholic Conference titles to their names, including lead varsity assistants David St. Martin (’91) and Bruce Higgins (’93).

With alumni gravitating back to Catholic Memorial, the basketball program has truly become a family affair.

Hal Carey (’95), the school’s varsity baseball coach and middle school basketball coach, helped those players develop, and now they’re working with new coaches Brandon Twitty (’16), Sidney Sarfo (’16), and Tony Kandalaft (’15) to reach their potential.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think about our coaches, is that they’ve got experience,” said Ryan Higgins, a sharpshooter averaging 17.7 points per game. “They’ve been through this, so they know exactly what we need to do. It’s a great resource for us.”

Bruce Higgins was a sophomore on the 1991 CM team that reached the state semifinals at TD Garden and lost to John DiBiaso’s Everett squad. Now the football coach and associate athletic director at CM, DiBiaso will rib those alumnus when he sees them, but they recognize neither team likely had a shot to take down Travis Best and Springfield Central in the state final that season.

David St. Martin ran point for three seasons, and then his younger brother Steve (’93), took over that role, routinely setting the table for Higgins to top 1,000 career points and enter the CM Hall of Fame.

Both St. Martin brothers excelled as coaches, with David starting his coaching in 1994 as a volunteer at CM while he played at Babson. He became a math teacher at his alma mater in 1999, and served as an assistant under Tobin during his first stretch as head coach from 2001-2007.

After coaching Walpole for 10 seasons, including three with his brother, St. Martin returned to CM in 2017, and his son, Matthew, enrolled. He was already familiar with Higgins from their time together at hoops camps, and the backcourt duo quickly formed the same chemistry that their uncle and father displayed in 1993.

“It brings you back,” said Bruce Higgins, a Boston Police detective. “CM hasn’t changed much. We’ve got a new wing, and the gym might’ve had a paint job, and new bleachers, but it’s the same small gym. I grew up five minutes away and I’ve been watching games in that gym since second grade. To see Ryan and Matt play, it’s been really rewarding.”

Now in his 39th season at CM, including the last 23 as head coach, Tobin is closing in on 400 wins and could clinch his 13th Catholic Conference title this season.

A former guard at Boston Latin (’81) and Brandeis (’85), he happened to get his first crack to coach JV at CM when his predecessor was re-assigned to run the school’s Bingo game a couple days before the season. In 2007, Tobin led CM to a D2 state title, then steered the Knights to a D1 title in 2016 with Twitty and his son, Denis Jr., starting at point guard.

“Everyone on our staff is a former player. I don’t think many other schools can claim that,” said Tobin, a three-time Globe Coach of the Year. “It just shows that we truly are a basketball family. They came back to be part of it.

“That’s what I’m most proud of. So many guys coming back and showing pride in the program.”

Last winter, CM earned the top seed in the Division 1 statewide tournament, only to suffer a shocking first-round exit at the hands of No. 32 Winchester. That loss has motivated the returners all year, and this season began with renewed focus.

“In our first practice of the year, coach Tobin showed us the schedule and crossed out every game except Weymouth [the season opener]. That’s our mentality,” Matt St. Martin explained.

St. Martin, Higgins, and 6-foot-7 senior Jacob Cofield are the key returners, with Dorchester freshman Josiah Adamson averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game and freshman Aiden Pires, of Brockton, making a huge impact. Last Friday, Adamson found Pires for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Knights in a 47-45 win at Xaverian.

Whether they’ve grown up in the program or are newcomers in West Roxbury, it’s all about playing for the name on the front of the jersey for CM hoopsters.

“When I was old enough to make my own choices, there was no hesitation saying CM was where I wanted to go,” said St. Martin, who leads the team with 5.7 assists per game. “It’s not only a powerhouse program, but a great school. On the basketball side of things, you run, get the best shot you can, and play hard on defense. All the things I wanted to be a part of.”

Catholic Memorial's Matthew St. Martin tries to find a path around the defense of Xaverian’s Roman Perdoni (23) . MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Courtside chatter

▪ Burke senior guard Denilson Fanfan hit a miraculous 3-pointer in Wednesday’s City League showdown against Charlestown, sending the chaotic contest into double overtime and setting off a frenzied court-storming from fans and players. The Bulldogs trailed, 78-75, with five seconds left when Fanfan shot a 3-pointer from the corner. His shot was blocked, but the ball trickled back to him. At the buzzer, Fanfan flung a desperation triple over a pair of defenders that swished the net and kept Burke alive. “That’s Charlestown-Burke,” said Burke coach Joe Chatman. “It was an incredible shot. He hits a corner 3 to tie the game after missing the one I thought was easier.” Charlestown eventually prevailed, 94-84 in double-overtime, as the Bulldogs played with three starters fouled out. It was an eventful week for Burke. On Monday, junior guard Jaeden Roberts recorded his 1,000th career point in a 40-point performance against Snowden.

▪ Worcester North, Norwell, Manchester Essex, Monument Mountain, and Duggan Academy are the only undefeated teams left in the state … Waltham fell from the unbeaten ranks in Friday’s 68-66 loss to Cambridge. But on Wednesday, coach Mike Wilder recorded his 100th career win at his alma mater with a 78-52 win over Lexington. His son, Shea Wilder, netted 20 points … Millbury coach James Donnelly earned his 400th career win in Saturday’s 65-53 triumph over Nantucket, with his sons Jimmer (eight 3-pointers, 26 points) and Kenny (22 points, 12 rebounds) leading the way.

Matt Doherty contributed to this story.