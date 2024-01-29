Expectations are extremely high for the Celtics — and Joe Mazzulla is fine with that

Rhode Island-raised Joe Mazzulla is still only 35 years old, and the franchise he coaches has won only one banner in his lifetime (2008), but he knows the expectations that come with coaching a team of All-Stars after recent playoffs featuring near-misses.

He grew up here, just like you and me, and he knows how important the Celtics are going to be in this spring of 2024. He has seen the recent decline of the once-great Patriots and Red Sox, and he knows fans think it’s about time for the Celtics to step forward and win a championship — the way they did regularly in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Advertisement

Everybody says the Celtics have the best team this year. And … if the Green don’t win it all, everybody probably will say it’s because their coach is too inexperienced, and they rely too much on threes, and he doesn’t call enough timeouts, and he cares too much for analytics, and that the late-game execution is lacking when the score is close.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mazzulla knows all that, too. But with the Celtics holding a 35-11 record in late January, he’s embracing the noise and the expectations.

“Why would you want it any other way?” a relaxed Mazzulla asked during a one-on-one interview at the Celtics practice facility Monday morning. “What the [expletive] would you expect fans to feel? What should they do after the season if we don’t win? Be happy?

“Having grown up here, to me, these expectations are a compliment. It’s nothing more than an opportunity. A challenge. It’s why we do what we do. So I love it. I couldn’t imagine coaching in a situation where it didn’t matter.”

This is how life used to be in Foxborough. And at Fenway Park. Now it is life for the Boston Celtics, and Mazzulla says he’s loving it.

Advertisement

He certainly seems less tense and combative than he was in his first season as head coach. No doubt this is because he’s had time to acclimate to his lofty position. This certainly wasn’t the case last season when he was thrust into the job on the eve of camp after the Celtics abruptly suspended Ime Udoka for having an improper relationship with a female staffer.

Few folks knew who Mazzulla was when he took over. It was a difficult situation for all, and then the Celtics caved in the playoffs, losing three straight games at the beginning of their conference final series vs. Miami before getting waxed in a Game 7 at the Garden.

“Last year I never got to be myself because I didn’t know what I was going to be as a head coach,” said Mazzulla. “We never had a chance to establish organizational core values. Shared principles. Because of the situation, we never had an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this is who we are.’ ”

"These guys, they allow me to be myself and they allow me to coach them and they get better every day," said the Celtics' second-year coach. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Everything is different now. Brad Stevens shipped Marcus Smart out of town, brought Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to Boston, and Mazzulla has had a whole offseason to properly prepare for the 82-game NBA marathon.

“Now I know I’m really good at what I do and I trust that,” said the coach. “I’m part of a great organization and I know we’ve got a great chance to win. And I’m very comfortable because I know we have great players.

Advertisement

“I love my team. I love who they are as people. There’s a misconception that a lot of NBA players are difficult or hard to deal with. I think the majority of them are just good people.

“These guys, they allow me to be myself and they allow me to coach them and they get better every day. I never want to be one of those coaches that complain about their team or feel like their team isn’t set up for success. We have everything we need as far as basketball and intangibles to be a successful team.”

He is a rare NBA coach who has stars that like to play defense.

“It’s not that way everywhere.”

He thinks the Celtics have enough depth to win it all.

“I never want to be a coach that’s like, ‘Oh, we need this now,’ ” he said. “I truly believe, if we’re healthy, we have everything we need.”

What’s it like when every Steven A. Smith and Felger/Mazz voice thinks they know more about your team than you do?

“It’s [expletive] awesome,” said Mazzulla. “It’s comedic relief. Do I really expect you to wake up one day and say, ‘Joe Mazzulla’s a great coach’? I don’t expect that. And you don’t owe me anything.

“So we live in this space where we take the good with the bad. Everybody’s a little bit right in what they say. No one’s 100 percent wrong. I just laugh about it. I think it’s hysterical. I don’t give a [expletive] what other people think.

Advertisement

“That doesn’t mean I don’t look at it. You’ve got to know what message your guys are hearing. So one of our assistants is in charge of keeping a pulse on what’s being said. You’re not going to stop the players from seeing it, so I need to know what some of the narratives are and make sure those don’t become the narrative in our building.”

Hmmmm. I’m quite certain that the Globe’s Gary Washburn and myself have contributed to the narrative that the Celtics don’t take great shots at the end of close games.

“That late-game narrative has been going around a lot,” said Mazzulla. “And you know what? I was ecstatic with the [late] shots we took in the Denver game. And then I was ecstatic with the shots we took in the Houston game. You know what the difference was? The shots in the Houston game went in.

‘’I hate this notion of ‘ignore the noise.’ I mean, we’re not ignoring praise. We shouldn’t ignore negativity either. You have to have both.”

Thanks, Coach. Wash and I are here to serve.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.