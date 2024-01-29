MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: St. John’s Prep, Concord-Carlisle, Nauset, Winthrop stick to No. 1 slots

The No. 1 spots remained unchanged in all four boys’ hockey divisions in the latest batch of MIAA power rankings released Friday.

Winners of 12 straight since a season-opening loss, St. John’s Prep (12-1-0) remains atop Division 1 with a 4.65 rating, ahead of Archbishop Williams (3.99), Xaverian (3.81) and defending champion Pope Francis (3.70). Hingham (3.59) remained the top public school in Division 1 at fifth overall.

Up to a perfect 14-0-0, Concord-Carlisle (3.36) stayed atop Division 2, but a showdown vs. No. 2 Tewksbury (3.12) on Wednesday will test the Patriots’ hold. Woburn (2.99) checked in third and defending champion Canton (2.63) remained fourth.