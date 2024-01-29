MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Keep an eye on No. 4 Woburn vs. No. 5 Lexington in Division 1 duel

The latest batch of MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings surfaced Friday, and there are still plenty of familiar programs at the top.
Bishop Feehan (9-2) remains well ahead of the pack in Division 1, posting a 22.73 rating. Next up: Springfield Central (18.06), Wachusett (17.2), and Woburn (17.1). A team to keep an eye on is No. 5 Lexington (14.32), as the Minutemen (10-3) have a chance to make a statement Tuesday night against Woburn.
Medfield continues to cruise in Division 2, leading the way with an 18.43 rating. Walpole’s strength of schedule slots it in the No. 2 spot (16.02), and Notre Dame-Hingham (15.37) and Oliver Ames (14.53) follow. No. 12 Whitman-Hanson (11.78) has won 10 straight and is on the rise.
In Division 3, 10-3 Medway (15.33) currently leads 12-1 Foxborough (15.22) by a slim margin, but that could change following the Mustangs’ setback against Norwood. Dover-Sherborn is third (14.22) and St. Mary’s is fourth (13.71). Don’t be surprised if Norwell, currently eighth at 12.44, makes a push at a top-four seed.
At the moment, it’s Cathedral (14.6) and everyone else in Division 4. Tyngsborough (11.98) and Millis (10.6) follow, and No. 6 Bourne (7.42) is 10-0 and capable of making a run.
In Division 5, it’s Lenox, Hoosac Valley, and West Boylston 1-2-3.
The MIAA Power Ratings will be updated Tuesday morning.
