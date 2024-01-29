MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Keep an eye on No. 4 Woburn vs. No. 5 Lexington in Division 1 duel

Bishop Feehan (9-2) remains well ahead of the pack in Division 1 , posting a 22.73 rating. Next up: Springfield Central (18.06), Wachusett (17.2), and Woburn (17.1). A team to keep an eye on is No. 5 Lexington (14.32), as the Minutemen (10-3) have a chance to make a statement Tuesday night against Woburn.

The latest batch of MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings surfaced Friday, and there are still plenty of familiar programs at the top.

Medfield continues to cruise in Division 2, leading the way with an 18.43 rating. Walpole’s strength of schedule slots it in the No. 2 spot (16.02), and Notre Dame-Hingham (15.37) and Oliver Ames (14.53) follow. No. 12 Whitman-Hanson (11.78) has won 10 straight and is on the rise.

In Division 3, 10-3 Medway (15.33) currently leads 12-1 Foxborough (15.22) by a slim margin, but that could change following the Mustangs’ setback against Norwood. Dover-Sherborn is third (14.22) and St. Mary’s is fourth (13.71). Don’t be surprised if Norwell, currently eighth at 12.44, makes a push at a top-four seed.

At the moment, it’s Cathedral (14.6) and everyone else in Division 4. Tyngsborough (11.98) and Millis (10.6) follow, and No. 6 Bourne (7.42) is 10-0 and capable of making a run.

In Division 5, it’s Lenox, Hoosac Valley, and West Boylston 1-2-3.

The MIAA Power Ratings will be updated Tuesday morning.

