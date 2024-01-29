MIAA girls’ hockey power ratings: It’s still Notre Dame-Hingham and Duxbury

There’s no change at the top in the latest batch of MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings released Friday, as both Notre Dame-Hingham (Division 1) and Duxbury (Division 2) kept pace at the top of their respective divisions.

The 8-2-2 Cougars (2.9544) stayed ahead of 12-1-1 St. Mary’s (2.7011), which moved up to second. And while the ranking gap between second and third may be large, not much space separates 8-3-2 Malden Catholic (2.1693) and 11-2-1 Lincoln-Sudbury (2.1511) in third and fourth.

No. 20 Winchester (7-6-1) is the week’s biggest riser, jumping four spots up from No. 24.