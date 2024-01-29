MIAA girls’ hockey power ratings: It’s still Notre Dame-Hingham and Duxbury

There’s no change at the top in the latest batch of MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings released Friday, as both Notre Dame-Hingham (Division 1) and Duxbury (Division 2) kept pace at the top of their respective divisions.
The 8-2-2 Cougars (2.9544) stayed ahead of 12-1-1 St. Mary’s (2.7011), which moved up to second. And while the ranking gap between second and third may be large, not much space separates 8-3-2 Malden Catholic (2.1693) and 11-2-1 Lincoln-Sudbury (2.1511) in third and fourth.
No. 20 Winchester (7-6-1) is the week’s biggest riser, jumping four spots up from No. 24.
In Division 2, Duxbury (2.8878) won a big tilt with fourth-ranked Pembroke (1.9477) to stay atop the pack. Right behind the Dragons is 12-1-1 Falmouth (2.6808), sporting the best margin of victory in the state at 2.3077. Third-ranked Nauset/Monomoy (2.0727) and fifth-ranked Longmeadow (1.8765) round out the top five.
In the Tri-Valley League, both 18th-ranked Medfield (7-4-2) and 24th-ranked Norwood (5-7-1) made three-spot jumps.
The MIAA’s next power rankings update will come Tuesday morning.