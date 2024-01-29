Focus on high schools: School sports photos by high school students

Welcome to our third high school sports photo gallery, which again captures action across Massachusetts and showcases work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Students who would like to participate in this free program can start by filling out this general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. To see previous teams, sports, and players showcased, check out the last two photo galleries published online Jan. 18 and another on Jan. 24. New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page. Holliston High senior Quinn Polny sizes up a Norwood High opponent during a meet Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Polny won at 157 pounds as Holliston won the home meet, 40-30. Alexey Chechkovsky/Holliston High School Melrose senior forward Jackson Burdick (right) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Lexington on Jan. 24, 2024, at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus. It was Melrose's first win of the year. Daniel Murphy /Melrose High School New Bedford senior Dezmond Brunskill drives to the basket during the Whalers' 75-59 win over visiting Boston English on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. JAKE FERNANDES/BISHOP STANG HIGH SCHOOL The Dennis-Yarmouth girls' basketball team lines up for the national anthem before its home game with Nauset on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Dennis-Yarmouth won the game, 61-36. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Pembroke senior Brandon Perry gets off a shot through traffic during a 1-0 loss to Hanover at Hobomock Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Newton South sophomore Dashiell Martin, who skis for the Eastern Massachusetts Cross-Country Ski Team, glides down a hill during the classic race at the Massachusetts state team qualifier at Weston Ski Track on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Martin finished 23rd in the classic race and 11th in the skate race. SASHA LIBENZON/WAYLAND STUDENT PRESS NETWORK/WAYLAND HIGH SCHOOL The Holliston High School wrestling team warms up before its home match against Norwood on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Holliston won, 40-30. Alexey Chechkovsky/Holliston High School Boys' hockey players on the Melrose bench anxiously watch during the final seconds of their 3-2 victory over Lexington for their first win of the season, Jan. 24, 2024, at win of the season on January 24 at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School. Pembroke junior Kyle Ready makes a kick save during a 1-0 loss to Hanover at Hobomock Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Senior Connor Bosiak as an open look from in front of the Dennis-Yarmouth fan section during a boys' basketball game against visiting New Bedford on Jan. 24, 2024. New Bedford won the game, 8381. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Captain Jake Simpson (center) races down the ice with the puck looking to score for Revere-Everett-Malden-Mystic Valley on his Senior Night on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Allied Veterans MDC Rink in Everett. The REMM boys' hockey team defeated Lynn, 5-2. Shuyi Chen/Blue & Gold/Malden High School Melrose junior John Lamas (3) soars for a clean look over Wakefield defenders during their boys' basketball game Dec. 15, 2023, at Wakefield Field House. Wakefield won the game, 83-42. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School. Junior Jaylene Pires surveys the situation during the Dennis-Yarmouth girls' basketball game with visiting Nauset on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Dennis-Yarmouth won the game, 61-36. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Holliston High senior Quinn Polny (right) takes his Norwood High opponent out of bounds during their bout Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Polny won at 157 pounds as Holliston won the home meet, 40-30. Alexey Chechkovsky/Holliston High School Luke May (18) looks to congratulate Dominic Reidy (6) after his third-period goal tied the game for St. John's (Shrewsbury) on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. BC High ended up winning the Catholic Conference clash in overtime, 4-3. Emily Olcott/Saint Bernard's High School Pembroke senior goalie Kyle Ready (right) confers with senior Brandon Perry after Hanover scored the game's lone goal at Hobomock Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School
