Focus on high schools: School sports photos by high school students

Welcome to our third high school sports photo gallery, which again captures action across Massachusetts and showcases work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program.

Students who would like to participate in this free program can start by filling out this general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com.

To see previous teams, sports, and players showcased, check out the last two photo galleries published online Jan. 18 and another on Jan. 24.