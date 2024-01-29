Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to be inducted into Men’s Beanpot Hall of Fame

“To be selected to go into the Beanpot Hall of Fame is an incredible honor, especially when you consider the caliber of players that have played,” said Sullivan, who is in his ninth season as head coach of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. “The camaraderie around that tournament is forever etched in my memory.

Sullivan won two Beanpots with the Terriers in 1987 and 1990, putting up four goals and nine assists in eight games as BU reached the championship game in each of his four years. He finished his career at BU with 61 goals and 77 assists, and served as the captain of the 1989-90 squad that went on to reach the Frozen Four.

Boston University alum Mike Sullivan will be the 2024 inductee into the Men’s Beanpot Hall of Fame. The announcement came at Monday’s Men’s Beanpot luncheon.

“It meant a lot to my family, friends, and extended family growing up in the Boston area. I remember having 30-plus people in my family going to watch the games.

“To be able to win it twice and own the bragging rights of the best college team in Boston was a ton of fun. Sharing that celebration on campus is something that I cherish to this very day.”

The Marshfield native played four seasons at BU before going on to play 709 games in an 11-year career in the NHL with four teams, including a stint with the Bruins for the 1997-98 season. After his playing days were over, he made the move behind the bench, serving as head coach for the Bruins for two years in 2003-04 and 2005-06. He led the Penguins to Stanley Cups titles in 2016 and 2017.

The induction ceremony for Sullivan will be held on Feb. 12 prior to the men’s championship game. He will be the 19th Terrier to be inducted into the tournament’s Hall of Fame.

“Mike is incredibly deserving of this honor,” said former BU coach Jack Parker. “Not only was Mike a great hockey player, but he was, and still is, a tremendous person and leader. I was lucky to coach someone like him at BU and I’m really happy he’s being recognized as a Beanpot Hall of Famer.”





