Pelicans at Celtics: Boston puts its home-court advantage to the test against New Orleans

The Celtics went 20 games without losing at home but have now lost at TD Garden twice in a row.

Boston shot 36 percent from the floor in its 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Their previous home loss came against the Nuggets on Jan. 19.

They’re back at TD Garden on Monday to take on the Pelicans, who trailed by as much as 34 in a 141-117 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.