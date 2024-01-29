Pelicans at Celtics: Boston puts its home-court advantage to the test against New Orleans

The Celtics went 20 games without losing at home but have now lost at TD Garden twice in a row.
Boston shot 36 percent from the floor in its 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Their previous home loss came against the Nuggets on Jan. 19.
They’re back at TD Garden on Monday to take on the Pelicans, who trailed by as much as 34 in a 141-117 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Al Horford (neck) are questionable for Monday’s game.
Tipoff is at 7:30. Let’s get into it.
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Pelicans
Season record: 26-20. vs. spread: 25-20, 1 push. Over/under: 23-23
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4
Celtics
Season record: 35-11. vs. spread: 23-21, 2 pushes. Over/under: 23-23
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7
Team statistics
Points per game: New Orleans 116.7, Boston 120.3
Points allowed per game: New Orleans 113.0, Boston 110.7
Field goal percentage: New Orleans .486, Boston .476
Opponent field goal percentage: New Orleans .464, Boston .450
3-point percentage: New Orleans .383, Boston .379
Opponent 3-point percentage: New Orleans .346, Boston .349
Stat of the day: Boston’s starters made 13 of 55 shots from the floor against the Clippers and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
Notes: Against the Clippers, the Celtics missed their first 10 3-point attempts and finished the game 10 of 40 from behind the 3-point arc. ... The loss to the Clippers came one game after the Celtics shot 63.8 percent in a 143-110 victory at Miami on Thursday. It was their best shooting percentage in a game since 2011. ... Against Milwaukee, Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, and Zion Williamson had 23 for the Pelicans. ... . Williamson, who is averaging a team-high 21.9 points per contest, returned to the lineup after missing the Pelicans’ 107-83 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday with a bone bruise in his left foot. ... Porzingis didn’t play in the Celtics’ loss to the Clippers on Saturday after he sprained his left ankle during the third quarter of Boston’s victory over Miami. Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
