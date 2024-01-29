Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup has familiar, bankable stars on both sides

This year’s Super Bowl is a remake of the one held four years ago in Miami, a 31-20 Chiefs win. This time the producers brought back the same teams but switched locales to Las Vegas.

They considered a few fresh faces for Super Bowl LVIII, like the Lions, Ravens, Bills, and Cowboys. But in the end, they went the safe route, choosing to recycle their most bankable stars, the Chiefs and the 49ers.

The NFL scriptwriters have apparently have been taking their cues from the rest of Hollywood.

“It’s perfect,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said Sunday. “And they’re as great as an organization, coach, quarterback as there is. And they were down, not looking great this year either, and they’re playing their best ball now. So it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Super Bowl LVIII will be a battle between two of the NFL’s most successful teams of the last half-decade. The Chiefs are an NFL-best 63-20 (.759) over the last five seasons, with four Super Bowl appearances and two (maybe three) titles. The 49ers are fifth-best at 54-29 (.651), with four trips to the NFC Championship game and two Super Bowl appearances.

The NFL couldn’t have picked two teams with more household recognition. The 49ers played 11 games on national TV or in stand-alone windows this season. The Chiefs played 17. Both teams have bona fide superstars — the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones, and the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy. Kelce also is dating a performer whose music many people seem to enjoy.

Super Bowl LVIII is teeming with historical significance, much of it related to the Patriots. A Chiefs win would be their third Super Bowl title in five years, matching the Patriots from 2014-18 and bringing Mahomes and Andy Reid a notch closer to catching Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for their all-time Super Bowl records.

Mahomes is only 28 years old and has been an NFL starter for just six seasons, but is already on his fourth Super Bowl appearance and could win his third ring.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said. “You never know how many you’re going to get to, or if you’re going to get to any. It truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long, guys coming together, it really is special.

“But I told them the job’s not done. Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring.”

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. MIKAYLA WHITMORE/NYT

A win for the 49ers would be their first since 1994 and their sixth in franchise history, which would tie the Patriots and Steelers for most overall. It also would be validation for coach Kyle Shanahan, who has built one of the NFL’s most dominant teams over the past five years but has not been able to win the Big One.

The Chiefs and Niners are fairly similar to the teams that met in Miami four years ago. It’s still Reid vs. Shanahan; Mahomes and Kelce; Kittle and Deebo Samuel. The biggest changes are that the Chiefs no longer have Tyreek Hill, the 49ers swapped out Jimmy Garoppolo for Purdy, and the Niners added All-Pros in running back McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers led that Super Bowl game, 20-10, entering the fourth quarter, and could have put it away had Garoppolo not overthrown Emmanuel Sanders by inches on a deep ball that would have been a touchdown. One of the lasting moments from Super Bowl LIV is Kittle on the sideline muttering to himself, “I will be back here, and I will be back with a [expletive] vengeance.”

Mahomes is 3-0 career vs. the 49ers, including a 44-23 win in 2022, but has yet to face Purdy, who was still a backup who played in garbage time during last year’s matchup.

Both teams feature excellent rushing attacks and top defenses. McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and the 49ers finished No. 3 in points allowed (17.5 per game). The Chiefs ranked only No. 18 in rushing, but Isaiah Pacheco is a hard-running, 220-pound back who has rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games. The Chiefs finished No. 2 in points allowed (17.3 per game), and in the playoffs held the high-flying Dolphins to 7 points and the Ravens to 10.

The key to Super Bowl LVIII may be the Chiefs’ defense and its ability to slow down the 49ers’ offense. The Chiefs weren’t nearly as dynamic on offense this year, finishing No. 15 in scoring (21.8 per game) and cracking 30 points in just three of their 20 games. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game victory over the Ravens, and needed their defense to secure the win.

The Chiefs may have to hold the 49ers to 20 or fewer points to win. The 49ers ranked No. 3 in points (28.9 per game), but went 0-5 when held to 20 or fewer points.

Mahomes learned to be more patient this year, winning four games when his team scored 20 or fewer points.

“Whenever [the defense is] rolling like that, I have to kind of manage my game,” Mahomes said. “Even if we’re not having the success that I want to have, the defense is rolling and getting stops, let’s just take the safe choice, get the ball out of my hand, don’t turn the ball over and let’s go win a football game.”

