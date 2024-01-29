Rice men’s basketball took a chance on Randolph’s Travis Evee, and it worked out well for everyone

“I always had confidence that I could play at the Division 1 level, even when I was a young kid,” Evee said. “I had to go prove that to myself, and prove it to other people that said I couldn’t do it.”

People told him he was too small. They said he couldn’t shoot well enough. They questioned whether he had the intangibles. Overlooked and underrecruited, he turned his frustration into fuel.

Nearly six years have passed, but Travis Evee still frequently thinks back to when he had no Division 1 or Division 2 offers out of BC High.

Evee, originally from Randolph, chose a postgraduate year at Vermont Academy over Division 3 Brandeis. He then earned a single D1 offer, from Virginia Military Institute, where he garnered Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors. That’s when the offers finally started to come in waves.

He felt a connection to Rice University, and coach Scott Pera, and trusted his gut. Four years later, Evee — a slithery, 6-foot-1-inch senior guard with a sweet lefty stroke — is grateful Rice took a chance on him.

Evee recently became the fifth active D1 men’s player to eclipse 2,000 career points. He’s currently averaging a career-high 15.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, and has established himself as one of the premier players in program history.

“I’ve put in a ton of work in the gym, late nights and early mornings,” Evee said. “When the work comes to fruition like it did, man, it’s pretty awesome.”

Evee knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without the unwavering support of those in his corner. His father, Gary Evee, put a ball in his hands when he was young, and together they dissected highlights and brought them to life in the gym.

He instilled the value of hard work and reminded him nothing was going to come without struggle. If it were easy, everyone would do it. Confidence is critical, Gary explained, and a setback doesn’t mean the journey is finished.

“He’s taught me a lot about the game,” Evee said, “but I think even more about life.”

Evee played a grade up in Randolph travel ball, then joined BC High’s varsity team as a freshman. He estimates he was about 5-6, 150 pounds, and battling much more imposing players taught him how to use angles to his advantage and play bigger than he was.

He shot up a few inches, blossomed into a catalyst, and left as the school’s all-time leader with more than 1,400 points. Even so, Brandeis was the only school that showed major interest.

Evee bet on himself and shipped up to Vermont Academy, where he learned from coach Alex Popp and replicated the college experience.

“I would definitely do it again,” Evee said. “I learned so much about the game and so much about myself as a player. I think my love for the game of basketball grew even more.”

One offer was better than none, so he took a leap and committed to VMI. He had worked too hard to not see the dream through.

After a breakout year, 15-20 coaches from around the country reached out. It felt like justification. He wasn’t working toward a dead end; he was building toward something worthwhile.

“That was a pretty happy moment for me,” Evee said. “I felt like I deserved that coming out of high school, but I didn’t get it the first time around. I enjoyed that process.”

With standouts Trey Murphy III and Drew Peterson gone, Rice needed a jolt to shift the program in the right direction. Pera discovered Evee through Boston native and current Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernardi and assistant Derek Glasser.

Once he watched film, he had a hunch Evee was the point guard to spearhead Rice’s resurgence. Pera was the first one to call Evee before the floodgates opened.

“He had all the things we were looking for,” Pera said. “Once I got to know what kind of kid he was, that made it a home run.”

Teammate Max Fiedler describes Evee as someone who’s even-keeled and doesn’t get deterred. He’s reserved by nature, but when he chimes in, everyone listens.

“He brings a no-nonsense attitude every day,” Fiedler said. “He’s about his business, and it’s a good thing to have around.”

Evee averaged 13.7 points in 2020-21 and earned Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honors. He posted 13.6 the following year and 15.6 last season, en route to all-conference honorable mention recognition both years.

The Owls improved their win total each season, and now they’re adjusting to life in the American Athletic Conference.

Pera called Evee someone who’s all about winning and has the “clutch gene” in the game’s defining moments. He beat the buzzer against UTEP and hit electrifying shots against Louisiana Tech and UTSA.

Most of all, he’s someone everyone in the program respects for his fearlessness, ferociousness, and kindness with which he treats others.

“He’s everything you want in a player. He’s everything you want in a son,” Pera said. “It’s a credit also to his parents for how they raised him. He’s just a rock-solid human being.”

