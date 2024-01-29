UN’s lead agency in Gaza fears funding will soon collapse

The decisions by several donor countries to withhold funding for the agency known as UNRWA threaten the organization’s relief efforts in Gaza at a time when they are needed most. With more than 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million people displaced by Israel’s military campaign, the agency says it is providing shelter to most of the people in the territory.

JERUSALEM — The main United Nations relief agency in the Gaza Strip warned Monday its funding could dry up by the end of February if more than a dozen countries do not reverse their decisions to suspend their support following Israeli accusations against some of the agency’s workers.

On Friday, UNRWA announced that Israel had accused 12 employees of the agency of participating in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel or in its aftermath. Those claims prompted several countries — including the United States, UNRWA’s largest donor — to freeze funding pending investigations.

Donor countries release funding in tranches throughout the year. While the United States’ next payment is not due until June, some of the other countries that have suspended funding were scheduled to issue their next tranche of donations in February, said Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s director of communications, in a phone interview.

Because UNRWA used up most of its financial reserves during a previous funding freeze ordered by then-president Donald Trump, the agency depends on a stable flow of donations to stay afloat, Touma said. If even a few donors fail to restore their funding by the end of February, she said, UNRWA will stop being able to pay the salaries of its 30,000 employees across the Middle East.

There are roughly 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza, but the agency also works in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Donors pledged more than $1.1 billion to the agency in 2022, according to its own figures, with nearly half of that coming from the United States and Germany, which has also said it will pause funding while the investigation goes on.

If UNRWA’s funding dries up, it was not clear whether any other agency could immediately fill the gap.

UNRWA, which stands for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, says it is hosting roughly 1.2 million people in its 150 schools and centers in Gaza. It is the main agency that coordinates the distribution of the relatively little aid that is entering the enclave through the borders with Egypt and Israel.

Some of the details of the Israeli accusations were revealed over the weekend.

An Israeli dossier lists the names and jobs of the UNRWA employees and the allegations against them. The dossier said that Israeli intelligence officers had established the movements of six of the men inside Israel on Oct. 7 based on their phones; others had been monitored while making phone calls inside Gaza during which, the Israelis say, they discussed their involvement in the Hamas attack.

Three others got text messages ordering them to report to muster points on Oct. 7, and one was told to bring rocket-propelled grenades stored at his home, according to the dossier.

The Israelis described 10 of the employees as members of Hamas, the militant group that controlled Gaza at the time of the Oct. 7 attack. Another was said to be affiliated with another militant group, Islamic Jihad.

Yet seven of the accused were also said to be teachers at UNRWA schools, instructing students in subjects such as math and Arabic. Two others worked at the schools in other capacities. The remaining three were described as a clerk, a social worker, and the storeroom manager.

The most detailed accusations in the dossier concerned a school counselor from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, who is accused of working with his son to abduct a woman from Israel.

A social worker from Nuseirat, in central Gaza, is accused of helping to bring the body of a dead Israeli soldier to Gaza, as well as distributing ammunition and coordinating vehicles on the day of the attack.

The attack killed 1,200 in Israel, mainly civilians; at least another 200 people were kidnapped. A few have been released by their abductors in exchange for a cease-fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The United Nations condemned “the abhorrent alleged acts” and fired nine of the accused workers. Two are reportedly dead, and the last is still being identified.

Talks to forge another cease-fire appeared to be advancing. Officials from Egypt and Qatar were set to present Hamas with a new Israeli truce proposal after high-level talks in Paris focused on negotiating a deal to suspend the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said discussions would continue this week, signaling at least the potential for progress toward an agreement as the fighting nears its fourth month. Talks on Sunday were “constructive,” Netanyahu’s office said, but cautioned that “significant gaps” remained.

A person briefed on the talks said Israel had presented a proposal for Egypt and Qatar — two countries that have served as intermediaries since the start of the fighting — to take to Hamas.

There was enough progress during the discussion that Egypt and Qatar thought it worth taking the new proposal to Hamas, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss delicate diplomacy.

Participants in the meeting on Sunday included CIA Director William J. Burns; Israel’s spy chief, David Barnea; the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, Ronen Bar; the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani; and Egypt’s intelligence minister of Egypt, General Abbas Kamel.

The negotiators planned to leave Paris, but discussions were expected to continue in the next few days in the hope that the new proposal would break the logjam and get negotiations going in earnest, the person said, without disclosing any details about the proposal.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.