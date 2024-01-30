Ayo Edebiri drops out of new Marvel movie ‘Thunderbolts’

Edebiri is the second star to depart the Marvel movie, with “Beef” actor Steven Yeun having also recently exited the film over similar circumstances. Actor Lewis Pullman is reportedly in early talks to step in for Yeun to play the super-powered character Sentry.

Deadline reports that the Dorchester native and “The Bear” star has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming superhero movie “Thunderbolts” due to scheduling conflicts. Actress Geraldine Viswanathan is set to take over for Edebiri in a role that’s yet to be disclosed.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Ayo Edebiri’s live-action Marvel debut.

While the Emmy-winning actress won’t appear in “Thunderbolts,” Edebiri has already joined the Marvel multiverse, albeit in an animated role, in the Oscar-nominated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Thunderbolts,” which had its production delayed due to last year’s Hollywood strikes, features the return of a number of Marvel Studios staples, including Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour is set to reprise his “Black Widow” role as Russian super soldier Red Guardian, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and Olga Kurylenko are also set to return.

Director Jake Schreier helms the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.