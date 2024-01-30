Black History Month Film Series comes to Boston

“I think we curated a really great list,” she said. “The Showcase team was fabulous to work with. I think we were able to come up with something that’s authentic to who we are and helps tell a compelling story.”

The five films together, according to Dr. Noelle Trent, president and CEO of the Museum of African American History, showcase the “full breadth of the Black experience in America.”

The Museum of African American History and Showcase Cinemas have partnered up for the Black History Month Film Series. Throughout February, select Showcase locations around Boston will be showing “Harriet,” “Malcolm X,” “Loving,” “Selma,” and “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.”

After Showcase approached the museum’s leadership in the fall, the two organizations began collaborating on a list of films. Two MAAH historians in residence, Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson and Dr. Kerri Greenidge, also became involved, and will lead post-film discussions at select screenings.

“That gives you that richer understanding and experience,” Trent said about the discussions. “Our historians in residence are brilliant scholars who do amazing work in the field. People can expect a fresh perspective on the historical context around a lot of these films.”

According to Rebecca Stein, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Showcase Cinemas, it was very important when curating the films to exclusively feature works centered around real events.

“It’s the true stories that can resonate most with people,” said Stein. “Movies about real people tend to tug at our heartstrings a little bit more and make us realize how much impact people in our history can have.”

As Stein detailed over email, partnering with MAAH was important both to have a team of experts guiding the Black History Month program and build connections for future events.

“We want to amplify conversations that are important,” she said. “These things are just as important today as they were many years ago.”

Trent is excited not only because she loves all the featured movies, but because she hopes this film series allows attendees to connect to past stories in unique ways.

“Art presents us with a different perspective of a lived experience,” said Trent. “What a movie does is help facilitate a level of empathy for our audiences and say ‘perhaps these people aren’t too different from who we are.’”

For more information about each screening, visit showcasecinemas.com/black-history-month-screenings/

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.