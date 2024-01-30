2024 Newbery Honor winner Dave Eggers talks flip phones, McSweeney’s, and his new collaboration with Margaret Atwood

“I have a flip phone so it doesn’t have great coverage. I’ve mastered the one four-by-four location in the house where it seems to always work,” he says.

Actually, he tells me on a recent call from his San Francisco home, he is sitting in the exact same spot where he got the Newbery call about “ The Eyes & the Impossible .”

I happen to talk to Dave Eggers just days after the Boston-born writer found out he had won the 2024 Newbery Medal.

Eggers has never owned a smartphone. Has no social media or listed email. His website directs you to send him snail mail.

“My eyeballs bleed after half a page of reading anything on a screen,” he tells me.

It’s fitting then, that Eggers called to talk about “Fourteen Days” (Feb. 6), a novel about a group of building tenants forced to talk to each other IRL during COVID lockdown.

Eggers is one of dozens of members of the Authors Guild who took part in this patchwork quilt of a novel, edited (or stitched together) by Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston. Fellow contributors include Emma Donoghue, Diana Gabaldon, Tess Gerritsen, John Grisham, Celeste Ng, Tommy Orange, Mary Pope Osborne, R.L. Stine, Meg Wolitzer and others.

The novel is “a charitable project,” with authors’ proceeds going to support the work of the Authors Guild Foundation.

Aptly billed as “Decameron-like,” it’s set at the height of lockdown, in late March and early April 2020. For 14 days, the tenants of a Lower East Side apartment building gather on their rooftop to swap stories.

The frame story is told from the perspective of the young super. (“Call me 1A.”) Other tenants are dubbed Vinegar, Eurovision; one tenant from Maine is “Maine.” One story is about a former Boston Globe paperboy in Wellesley. Another eerie tale starts in Vermont.

Besides the Newbery (“I’m still dumbfounded”), Eggers, 53, has won the American Book Award, among other honors, and has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and National Book Critics Circle Award. He’s the founder of McSweeney’s, an independent publishing company, and cofounder of 826 National — a network of youth writing and tutoring centers, including 826 Boston in Roxbury.

In a wide-ranging interview, we talked Chaucer, flip phones, how a novel collab works, his awkward book sex scenes, and more.

So you’re in San Francisco now. But you were born in Boston.

I was. My grandfather was an OBGYN. He delivered, probably, some percentage of The Boston Globe’s older readers. My older siblings and I were born in Boston. He was at St. Margaret’s, head of obstetrics. Daniel J. McSweeney.

You named McSweeney’s after your mother’s maiden name.

Yeah, she grew up in Milton. The sprawling McSweeney clan first got to Roxbury around 1860.

Who was Timothy McSweeney?

My grandfather delivered a baby who was then put up for adoption. He was adopted by a different McSweeney family. This baby was Timothy McSweeney. When I was growing up, we would just get very unusual letters through the mail from somebody named Timothy McSweeney. I realized much later he was institutionalized. He thought my grandfather was his father because he was on his birth certificate. He thought my mom was his sister.

Advertisement

McSweeney’s was a place for stories, essays, interviews, and poetry that other magazines didn’t want. So it was named in honor of this human that wrote letters to our family from the void, from out of the blue. It was in honor of the outsiders of the world.

How long did you live in Boston?

I was born there, but at the time we were living in New York. Then I was raised in Chicago.

So you literally just came here to be born.

[laughs] Yeah. We spent summers with family in Milton and Cape Cod. I was there quite a lot.

So with “Fourteen Days,” how did it work?

It was easy [for contributors]. Because it’s Decameron-style, stories are isolated. They told us we didn’t need to worry about suturing everything together; they’d take care of that.

I had an unfinished passage that I didn’t know what to do with for many years. It was about storytelling itself. I offered that; they made some changes and stitched it in. It was incredibly easy for contributors. The work of the editors was Herculean.

The book references Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” which was the first thing that came to my mind.

Of course, that’s the reference that comes to mind. But it’s funny — it’s been a while since anyone’s done something like this, to update what I think is a very solid and inherently interesting structure. I thought the conception was brilliant.

My piece is a character telling a story about hearing somebody tell a story. I was always intrigued by [NPR’s] The Moth and other storytelling showcases. I always wondered what would happen if somebody told a true story [about] some horrifying crime — what would you do? That was originally the premise. I’d been fiddling with it for years. This was just such a golden opportunity to put it in the right place. And it’s a lesson: If you wait, the right place will arrive. It’s happened to me so many times.

Advertisement

What were the other times?

Right when I said that I was like, “Oh God, I hope I don’t have to be exact.” This is always my kryptonite: remembering the example at the right moment. But if I think of it, I’ll get it to you.

Do you have an email?

I’m so infrequent as a user of technology that I’m useless on email, but I have some people that help me with that.

Did you ever have social media?

No. I’ve never had a smartphone, never had social media. I’ve never sent a tweet. Never been on Facebook. There’s not much there that I want. Once a year I think it might be nice to have the Maps [app]. The downsides to having an iPhone, there’s just too many to list. The pros, there’s one: Maps. I’m headed to a meeting [later and] I’ve printed out my MapQuest directions.

You mentioned you’re a banned author now.

[“The Circle”I was banned in [Rapid City] South Dakota. And it just got banned in [Escambia] Florida. There are two very awkward sex scenes that are so awkward they would encourage celibacy for anybody that read them.

Advertisement

The fact that they’re banned in high school is ironic given how discouraging they would be to anyone’s libido, but once you’re on the list, they just copy the list.

Between what [the Guild] does for book-banning, the battle against AI — we owe them everything for being at the forefront of protecting the creative class.

You have another kids’ book, “Soren’s Seventh Song,” releasing soon. Do you like writing for kids?

There’s nothing more fun in the history of humankind. I think about them as all-ages books. That’s how my mentor, Maurice Sendak, thought, too. He thought he was somebody whose books happened to be read by kids.

Right. Are you working on a kids’ book right now?

There’s always things cooking. My next book is for adults, that’s a couple of years away. I’m going to ideally spend this spring thinking. That’s the happiest time of all: when you don’t have anything due.

Eggers’s fellow “Fourteen Days” authors will host a string of New England launch events: Mainer Tess Gerritsen appears at Mechanics Hall in Portland on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. via Longfellow Books. R.L Stine, Roxana Robinson, and Rachel Vail speak at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison, Conn., on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Local lit star Celeste Ng is at Harvard Bookstore in Cambridge on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Mary Pope Osbourne, Robinson, and Vail speak at The Bookstore in Lenox on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Interview was edited and condensed.




