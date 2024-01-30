Any way you slice it, indie band Hush Club’s pizza giveaway paid off

“I told my roommate, ‘I have no idea who these people are, I don’t know if this is a legit thing, and I don’t know this area so I’m either gonna go see a fun show and get pizza afterwards or I might not come home ever again,’ ” she said while in line, awaiting her slice. “I’m really, really glad that I came, though, because I had a fun time.”

Stacey Solimai drove over an hour from her home in Beverly to Brighton Music Hall to watch local indie band Hush Club live. Standing outside of Graffiti Pizza and Street Food after the show, she, along with scores of fans, held a paper ticket promising a free slice of pizza.

Advertisement

Thursday wasn’t the first time Hush Club, a Somerville-based trio made up of musicians Alasdair MacKenzie, Chris Haley, and Liz Kantor, used the promise of pizza to market themselves — but it was the first time the gimmick had sold out a show.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Hush Club plays a sold-out show at Brighton Music Hall Jan. 25. Sophie Park/Sophie Park for The Boston Globe

“I know we sold 500 tickets by Monday night,” Haley, who sings and plays guitar, said in an interview over Zoom. “And then the venue released a bonus 25 tickets quietly [on the morning of the show] and those went in 30 minutes.”

Solimai was among the majority of fans who appreciated the opportunity to connect with the band over a slice after the show. She found Hush Club through TikTok and, as a classical violinist, she said their music was “outside” of her norm.

Hush Club’s first viral TikTok video promised viewers a homemade pizza in exchange for a “save” — an interaction on the video that boosts the engagement and allows it to spread to more viewers. That’s how Natalie Hill of Coolidge Corner discovered the band, and it’s what enticed her to attend the show.

Advertisement

“I don’t know of any other bands [offering pizza], and I think that’s a super-cool idea,” Hill said.

The band prepaid for 30 pies at Graffiti Pizza — that’s 240 slices. According to bass player and singer MacKenzie, a commenter on one of Hush Club’s TikToks had suggested the restaurant.

Singer and bass player Alasdair MacKenzie of Hush Club talks with fans Harley Swainston (center) and Karli Retzel (right) at Graffiti Pizza and Street Food in Allston after the band's Jan. 25 show. Sophie Park/Sophie Park for The Boston Globe

“I love that Hush Club is collaborating with a local place to work together and bring hype to Graffiti Pizza,” Sienna Valente of South Boston said while eating her slice. “It’s really great when folks can work together to bring people into one place or work as a community to hold each other up.”

For fans hungry for more, Hush Club’s next show at The Press Room in Portsmouth, N.H., Friday won’t feature pizza, but it will showcase the band’s latest single, “The Moon.”

“What was really special about [Thursday] night was seeing a lot of new faces who hadn’t seen us before and who had found us through the internet, through these [TikTok] videos we made about us having a good time together,” Haley said. “Hanging with [fans] for pizza afterwards was fun, just as a way of engaging in that community that can form from music.”

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.