Recalling Carey Mulligan’s ‘Masterpiece’ performances

The best of these is “Bleak House,” which I’ve recommended many times in these pages. It’s one of the best Dickens adaptations I’ve seen, with a cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Anne Reid, and Charles Dance. The story, adapted by Andrew Davies, revolves around the epic legal wrangling known as Jarndyce v. Jarndyce, with Anderson indelible as Lady Dedlock, suffering every moment of her dreary life frozen-faced at a window. You can stream the miniseries on Hulu and BritBox.

Carey Mulligan has been getting some attention of late, with her Oscar-nominated performance in “Maestro,” and I’ve been reminded of her early years as a “Masterpiece” semi-regular. She was in “Bleak House” in 2006, “The Amazing Mrs. Pritchard” in 2007, and “Northanger Abbey” and “My Boy Jack” in 2008.

I was also a fan of “My Boy Jack,” a one-off “Masterpiece” about Rudyard Kipling’s family that marked one of Daniel Radcliffe’s first performances outside of the Harry Potter franchise. He plays John “Jack” Kipling, Rudyard’s son, a kid with bad eyesight who fails eye exams both times he tries to sign up to serve in World War I. The older Kipling — played beautifully by David Haig, who wrote the script — is eager for his son to serve, so he pulls in a favor and gets the boy to the front lines. Mulligan plays Jack’s sister, who yells at her father, “It will be your fault if Jack is killed.”

The movie follows Jack to the Battle of Loos in 1915. Soon after, the Kipling family learns that Jack is missing and most likely injured. So begins the family’s fight to find out exactly what happened. It’s a short film, but it packs a punch. It’s available to stream on BritBox.

