Is Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl? Or is the Super Bowl going to Taylor Swift?

American Airlines and United bestowed Swift-themed numbers on flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas: 1989 (Swift’s birth year and very popular album); and 87 (Travis Kelce’s jersey number, not that anyone cared before).

This isn’t good for the ... let’s be generous and call them “football purists.” Already aggrieved by the attention lavished on Taylor Swift at her boyfriend’s football games, they surely were driven off the cliff on Sunday when Kansas City scored a Super Bowl berth and Swift confirmed she would be there. Forget any hysteria about the Chief’s winning a clutch victory. It was Swift madness that suddenly went into overdrive.

Media outlets that don’t typically cover the international date line suddenly became interested in the imaginary line on the Earth’s surface where each new calendar day begins. Tabloids, fashion magazines, TV morning shows, all were filled with deep analyses of so-called “time travel,” and how Swift could make it from Tokyo, where she’s performing an Eras tour concert on Feb. 10, to Las Vegas in time.

A fan held a sign for Taylor Swift before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

“Luckily,” Variety wrote, “Swift is traveling east — meaning that she’ll be able to perform her concert on Saturday night in Tokyo, get a full night of rest, and as long as the 13-hour flight leaves before 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday, she’ll land in Las Vegas before kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT.”

(Also luckily, for Swift, if not the environment, she is flying private.)

What else? Let’s see … Sportsbook Review, a sportsbook analysis website, ran a story predicting that sports books will offer Swift-related prop, or side, bets.

“We’re expecting Swift to be included in the Super Bowl national anthem odds and Super Bowl halftime show odds,” the site wrote. “We may also see markets asking whether she will be seen on the field after the game should the Chiefs win.”

As for Swift fans, of course they started to dream. “Rumors Swirl About Travis Kelce Proposing To Taylor Swift After Chiefs Reach Super Bowl Yet Again,” reported BroBible—the self-described “ultimate destination for modern men.”

Conspiracy theorists began to fantasize, too (albeit in the other direction). “Calling it now,” a Trump supporter with a significant following on X tweeted. “Swift comes out at the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden …”

Swift’s role in the game, albeit as a spectator, is so significant that AdAge is using her expected attendance to troll for clicks. “Here’s what it could mean for Super Bowl advertising,” the publication tweeted.

Such is the hunger for Swift-Super Bowl news that, even more than usual, non-news has become news. People magazine reached self-parody levels with an entire story that reported that Travis Kelce’s mother liked an Instagram post – by People magazine.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce watched the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Super Bowl is in less than two weeks, as many Swift fans have become newly aware. Some entertainment-focused network should start NFL-style pre-game programming. Except instead of featuring large men wearing large headsets analyzing every single thing that could possibly happen on the field, the commentators would be wearing friendship bracelets, and the focus would be on the real news:

What are the turbulence patterns from Tokyo to Las Vegas usually like at this time of year? Will Swift be able to sleep on the flight? What impact will the time difference have on her cheering? On her dinner plans? The Super Bowl will be held in a domed stadium. What does that mean for her outfit-wise? Can she still wear a cute hat?

Come game day, football fans with mixed priorities can watch the “Super Bowl” itself, while Swifties enjoy true entertainment — the Swiftie Bowl, a la Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

Football, of course, should be kept out of the broadcast completely — unless it’s to report where Travis Kelce bought the ring.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.