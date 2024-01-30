Massachusetts startup Inari raises equity at $1.65 billion value

Massachusetts agtech startup Inari Agriculture Inc. said it raised $103 million of new equity at a $1.65 billion valuation.

Existing investors including Hanwha Impact, Canadian pension giant CPP Investments, Rivas Capital, NGS Super, State of Michigan Retirement System and Flagship Pioneering participated in the round, as did new investors such as the RCM Private Markets fund, an affiliate of Rokos Capital Management.

“This fundraise comes at an exciting time for the company, helping to further advance our cutting-edge technologies and enter the commercialization phase – bringing our breakthrough products into the hands of seed customers,” Inari Chief Executive Officer Ponsi Trivisvavet said in an emailed statement.