MIT center gets federal grant

A semiconductor research center at MIT will get a $7.7 million grant from the first round of disbursements overseen by the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub, a newly established Massachusetts Technology Collaborative program funded by the Defense Department. The money will go toward a $40 million-plus collaboration with semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials to install new equipment at the MIT.nano center in Cambridge over the next year. The NEMC funds in particular will be used for clean-room infrastructure, such as electricity and water lines, to support the equipment, said Ben Linville-Engler, interim director of the NEMC Hub. He said the project will give startups and students access to wafer-making equipment used by larger companies. These tools will allow its researchers to make prototypes of an array of microelectronic devices at the hub. The NEMC contribution comes from a $19.7 million Defense award that was announced in September. The NEMC Hub on Tuesday also announced four additional awards from that original Defense allotment totaling another $1.5 million, to be used for workforce training programs. — JON CHESTO

LEGAL

Musk cannot keep Tesla pay package worth more than $55b, judge rules

Elon Musk is not entitled to landmark compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion, a Delaware judge ruled Tuesday. The ruling by Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick comes more than five years after a shareholder lawsuit targeted Tesla CEO Musk and directors of the company. They were accused of breaching their duties to the maker of electric vehicles and solar panels, resulting in a waste of corporate assets and unjust enrichment for Musk. The shareholder’s lawyers argued that the compensation package should be voided because it was dictated by Musk and was the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him. Defense attorneys countered that the pay plan was fairly negotiated by a compensation committee whose members were independent, contained performance milestones so lofty that they were ridiculed by some Wall Street investors, and blessed by a shareholder vote that was not even required under Delaware law. Musk reacted to the ruling on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that he owns, by offering business advice. “Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware,” he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota-linked plant raided amid testing cheating scandal

Japanese transport officials raided a Toyota-affiliated plant Tuesday after the company admitted to cheating on engine testing, as Toyota Motor Corp. reported it sold over 11 million vehicles in 2023 to retain its status as the world’s top car manufacturer. Hours after the probe began at Toyota Industries Corp.’s plant in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toyota chair Akio Toyoda vowed to steer the company out of scandal and ensure the Japanese automaker’s group companies stick to “making good cars.” He apologized, bowing deeply, and stressed the group vision was rooted in the Toyoda founding family’s ideas of empowering the the workers on the plant floor “to make good cars that lead to people’s happiness.” The testing scandal comes at a time of otherwise stellar performance for Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, and Lexus luxury models. Its group global vehicle sales for 2023 were a record 11.22 million vehicles, up 7 percent from the previous year and topping Volkswagen AG of Germany’s global sales of 9.2 million vehicles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERY

Amazon says Prime customers got their packages quicker than ever in 2023

Amazon delivered packages to its Prime customers at the fastest speeds ever in 2023, the retailer said Tuesday, thanks to better inventory placement, a new regionalization model for shipments and more same-day warehouses. In a blog post on Tuesday, Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide stores business, said that in the last three months of 2023, Amazon increased the number of items it delivered the same day — or overnight — in the United States by more than 65 percent year-over-year. More than 70 percent of Prime orders arrived same day or the next across the Atlantic in the UK. Overall, Amazon said it delivered 7 billion items with same or next day shipping last year. The company declined to provide comparable figures on shipping data from 2022. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

JetBlue regroups after Spirit merger blocked

JetBlue is evaluating deeper cost cuts, delaying aircraft, and reworking its flight network in an effort to return to profitability in the wake of the near-collapse of its planned purchase of Spirit Airlines. The initiatives, detailed Tuesday in the carrier’s latest financial report, show how incoming chief executive Joanna Geraghty aims to bring clarity to JetBlue’s uncertain future. The company forecast a bigger decline in revenue than Wall Street had expected this quarter, even as JetBlue’s sales and earnings beat estimates for the end of last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OIL

Saudi Aramco drops plans to hike output

Saudi Aramco abandoned a plan to boost its oil output capacity, a huge reversal that will raise questions about the kingdom’s view on future demand. The surprise move comes after the world’s biggest oil exporter had said in November that it was progressing “very well” with a multibillion-dollar project to boost capacity to 13 million barrels a day by 2027 as demand in China and India continues to grow. Saudi Arabia currently has capacity for 12 million and is producing about 9 million a day, after it curbed output as part of OPEC+ efforts to revive the global oil market and prevent a surplus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Record number of corporate bankruptcies in UK

The number of companies going bust in the UK jumped to the highest level in 30 years as businesses were hit by a combination of high borrowing costs, surging inflation, and weakening consumer demand. In 2023, there were 25,158 registered company insolvencies across England and Wales, according to quarterly data released on Tuesday by the government’s Insolvency Service. That’s the most recorded since 1993. One in 186 active companies entered insolvent liquidation in 2023, the highest rate in around a decade. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to light the way to the right aisle

It’s a common headache: Shoppers comb through the cavernous aisles of a massive Walmart store, unable to find what they’re looking for. Soon, some will be able to follow a blinking light to the right shelf. The world’s biggest retailer is testing digital labels that light up when activated with an app. The devices are already used by employees at a few dozen stores, where they flash green to help shelf stockers and blue to assist product pickers fulfilling online orders. Walmart is planning a pilot for customers later this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

US job openings jumped in December

US job openings unexpectedly rose in December to the highest level in three months, highlighting a robust labor market that’s powering strong economic growth. Vacancies increased to 9 million from an upwardly revised 8.9 million reading in the prior month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, known as JOLTS, showed Tuesday. The December figure exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The advance was mostly driven by the biggest increase in openings for professional and business services in four months. Education and health services as well as manufacturing also saw a pickup in postings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Cathay Pacific offers pilots bonuses to work during Lunar New Year

Cathay Pacific Airways is offering bonuses to pilots to fly during next month’s Lunar New Year period as the airline seeks to avoid canceling even more flights over the peak travel season. Hong Kong’s largest airline, which has already cut an average of 12 flights a day through the end of February in order to ensure enough pilots are available, will offer a special flying allowance between Feb. 7 and 18, according to people familiar with the matter. Aircrew will be eligible for bonuses of 30 percent, 25 percent, or 15 percent of their usual hourly flying rates, they said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS