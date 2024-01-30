MIT grad Jared Sarodian loves negronis but can’t figure out how to order at Dunkin’

I’m the director of operations for Will Gilson’s restaurant group, Cambridge Street Hospitality. I think a lot of folks out there might not know what that title necessarily means. Some people think that I run Will’s restaurants, but it’s more that I just run around them.

Melrose’s Jared Sarodian, 36, came from rural California to MIT to study computer science and music history, while unofficially majoring in unusual cocktails, which he concocted with his roommate. He took off for a finance career in New York City, but a stint as a bar back at Eastern Standard made him rethink his career. Today, he’s director of operations for Cambridge Street Hospitality under Will Gilson, running Cambridge restaurants including Café Beatrice, Geppetto, and Puritan & Company, with more on the way.

Advertisement

What does that mean? What are you doing with yourself every day?

I’m sort of the one responsible for executing the vision of our group. We have six different hospitality concepts in three different buildings with a few more on the way. My day consists of email and spreadsheets, and budgeting and planning and analysis. At the same time, it’s very firmly rooted in guest-facing hospitality that most readers might be more familiar with: talking to guests and taking reservations and making sure that folks are happy in the restaurants, and solving problems. Maybe it’s making a drink. This job is all-encompassing, and I love it for that reason, because I ran away from the office life.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

How do you define hospitality? Sometimes I hear — and I don’t necessarily believe this is true — that other cities are so much friendlier than Boston. What does hospitality mean in this city? What do you strive for?

Our mission is to provide an exceptional drinking and dining experience, an exceptional hospitality experience that goes so far beyond the food and drinks tasting good.

Advertisement

You could have a restaurant with the greatest food in the world. But if you don’t feel like anyone cares, then you’re not going to want to go back. At least I wouldn’t. So, for us, we are we are very lucky. We’re a chef-owned group that has exceptional food. We have a lot of folks on our team with a deep beverage background. We can really stand behind the product we’re selling. But, in some ways, it’s almost not the focus. It’s: What are we doing to make the experience more than just facilitating the delivery of things you can consume?

Hospitality is different than service. You can go to a restaurant and get good service: The food shows up on time, your water glass remains full, you’re asked for another drink when you need one. But that’s the baseline. Hospitality is more: Did we remember your birthday? You came in for a birthday celebration, and 11 months later, you get a card in the mail with a gift card for some drinks the next time you come in. It’s the recognition and being seen that I think can really turn a dining experience from a good one to a great one. That’s a really long-winded way of answering the question.

You’re good! Where did you grow up?

I’m from California. That’s why I still don’t fully understand how to order at Dunkin.’

Tell me about growing up.

Advertisement

I grew up in the Central Valley. There’s basically farmland and poverty for a lot of folks there. But, to me, it was a nice place to grow up. Cars were left with doors unlocked. I could leave on my bike to go to my friend’s house, be gone all day, and no one cared. But in terms of opportunity, I was interested in tech and STEM stuff. And there really wasn’t as much opportunity at that time in the Central Valley. I was thinking already, even growing up, that I would be getting out of town. Hospitality was not on my mind at that time.

So you went to MIT. Was it a culture shock going from California to the East Coast? And then MIT, especially?

For sure. And it was a learning experience, actually getting to see people from lots of different walks of life and lots of different backgrounds and lots of different upbringings. I think MIT did a really wonderful job of putting together a class of insanely bright people who all looked different. We all acted different. It just so happened we were all good at math, I guess. But yeah, culture shock for sure. MIT was definitely the reach. I think only one other person from our high school had gone, so it was definitely not something I expected. But I’m very glad I had the opportunity to do so. And to date, I don’t remember much of the math or the physics or the computer science, for that matter, but it taught me how to manage my time. And it taught me what my limits are. It’s still the hardest thing that I’ve done.

Advertisement

And you majored in music history, too — which isn’t what MIT is necessarily known for.

I mean, we were required to take humanities classes, I think in an effort for the school to make sure that graduates acted like human beings. And so you could choose a number of tracks. I was in chamber choir, and I was interested in music when I was in high school and whatnot. And so in taking some of these courses, I got to know some of the faculty in the music department. My opera teacher basically locked me into his office until I signed the paperwork to finish the music major.

How did you make this leap into restaurants?

When people ask how I got into this, I make the joke that I drank too much in college, which usually connotes one thing, [bad] beer and jungle juice. But in this case, I was drinking a lot because my roommate and I wanted to be contrarian: “We’re going to drink the things that no one else wants to drink.” So we started with gin: gin and tonics, gin martinis, and one thing leads to another. We were reading books and buying bottles and going on the Internet and trying to figure all this stuff out.

It wasn’t nearly as accessible as it is now; beverage media hadn’t really taken off the way that it has now. The last piece of the puzzle was actually working in a restaurant or a bar. I knew how to make drinks. I knew about spirits and things like that. I knew a few recipes. But I didn’t know what working in the bar was like. So I applied to a bunch of places. None of them called me back except Jackson Cannon at Eastern Standard. And he took a chance on me in 2010, when I was a senior at MIT. And he basically said, “You can’t bartend, but we need a bar back for baseball season. You can come on board, take a few weeks; if you like it, great. If you don’t, no harm, no foul.”

Advertisement

And so I worked there for about five or six months, schlepping ice and stocking bottles and running as hard as I could, but I had so much fun. … Eastern Standard was such another level compared with a lot of other restaurants and bars in the city.

But a good computer science major in the 2010s sells out to high finance, makes a bunch of money, and then maybe retires early or gets sucked into that world. And so I moved to New York City — stopped working at Eastern Standard, obviously, and I was not happy about doing that — and worked at Barclays Capital, in technology adjacent to the investment banking division. I was in a nice, tall skyscraper near Times Square and got to wear a suit, take the subway in the morning, and do all that nonsense. I’m happy for the experience. And the folks that I met along the way, a lot of them are still dear friends of mine. But the work was dry. Corporate life was very challenging for me, coming from a place like MIT. I was sort of bored and thirsty.

So I started working at a bar on the weekends in the East Village. And that’s eventually what sort of crystallized my decision to flip the script. I moved back to Boston, presumably to go back to work at Eastern Standard. But while I was in the process of doing that, I ended up finding out that one of my favorite restaurants in the city, Craigie on Main, had an opening for a bartender — not a bar back, but a full bartender. And so I took the jump there in the fall of 2011. I worked my tail off, and it was a rapid rise.

I spent almost five years there. And then I went back to Eastern Standard’s group to run The Hawthorne and eventually the beverage program for the entire group. To me, The Hawthorne was the perfect bar. I could have seen myself staying there for a very, very long time. I think that bar would have been around for a very long time, but COVID kind of upset everything.

One of my old regulars from my days as a Craigie bartender was Ming-Tai Huh, one of the business partners in Will’s group. He reached out to me, asking if I knew anyone interested in a position called director of operations. We went down this whole road and started exploring it. I don’t know if I would have gone back into restaurants for just about anyone: I see a lot of problems, both structural and self-inflicted, with a lot of restaurants and restaurant groups. Which is tough to watch. Because a lot of times it’s my friends who are affected by these things.

What are those problems?

Employers and owners who mistreat their employees. If I look at the news around restaurants, there’s always something floating around about sexual assault or harassment and abuse; workplaces that aren’t psychologically safe. Not to say that it’s only the restaurant industry where this happens. But it’s kind of the most public-facing environment where things like this can happen. It really isn’t great. I’ve seen operators who are just more interested in making a buck than delivering an experience.

I understand the reason. We’re in an economic situation where prices are rising, labor is expensive, and it’s hard to run restaurants in a more principled way, or the way that philosophically I align with. But Will’s group, in our talks, I could tell they had their heads screwed on straight and are in this for the right reasons. And it gave me a lot of confidence that I could execute that vision.

On that note: What is your biggest Boston restaurant pet peeve?

If you go to New York, right, you could have a small hole-in-the-wall place that serves a really hyper-specific type of cuisine. We’re in Brooklyn, we have 35 seats, and we serve only tinned fish. There’s like eight things on the menu, and the place is busy all the time.

We have restaurants and a dining public that’s a little bit more tuned into a little more variety, a broad menu, something for everyone. I wish that we had the ability to do a lot more of that hyper-focused, small-scale drinking and dining.

Some of it is the very high cost of opening restaurants in this area versus others. And that can contribute to: We need to make a certain amount to make this work. We can’t do our very, very small, curated little thing, right? That’s annoying to me, to a degree.

And one of my biggest pet peeves in restaurants is tables that rock. We have this exercise before every service. Basically, you set all your tables for dinner. And then you walk through and just push down on the corner of every table and see what it does. And these tables, they all have four legs, usually, or more. And sometimes they’re a little off-kilter, or maybe the floors are flat, or whatever. The table does a little bounce. And then we have this silly exercise where we have to put these little wedges underneath all the tables. I think there’s a company out there that apparently has invented a table that self-balances. But obviously, they’re ludicrously expensive.

Does music history play a role in your career now? Do you get to choose the soundtracks?

Look, I was studying choral music in the 14th and 15th century. If I was leaning hard into that at the restaurants, we would have no guests, because everyone would either be asleep or somewhere else.

That’s fair enough. Favorite restaurant in Boston when you’re not working?

Am I allowed to say two? One is Spoke Wine Bar. Perfect people, amazing food. Probably a sleeper hit. Really, really amazing cocktails. The other one is in Brookline Village, Mahaniyom. I have so much respect for their owner [Chompon Boonnak]. He’s got a whole family in tow. And, somehow, he still manages to look like he’s slept and look like he’s fresh. They happen to have amazing food and drink. But I really go to these places for the people.

Favorite cocktail?

Negroni! Perfect aperitif. And digestif. And during-dinner cocktail. And breakfast. Anytime, really.

Any fun hangouts where you live, in Melrose?

We have an almost 5-year-old and an almost 2-year-old we’re trying to train in restaurants. Not to work in restaurants; they can make that decision. Just to sit down and be quiet and not throw things at the neighboring table. And one of the places actually just down the street from our house is called JJ. Grimbsy. It’s a local tavern-type thing. It’s been around for a while. I don’t know too much about the history. But it’s great. It’s a loud environment. There’s Keno, so I can practice numbers with the kids and have a relatively inexpensive meal out for the whole family.

I like that you practice numbers using Keno.

Any opportunity, right? You sit down at the table. There’s pencils and papers with numbers all over them. And then the 4-year-old is like: ‘Oh, numbers!’ And he’s counting and stuff. And I’m like: ‘Pick six, and let’s see where this goes!’

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.