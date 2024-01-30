Jason Santos will close Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay, expanding to roomier digs in Fort Point

Fort Point is getting even spicier: Chef Jason Santos will move his Miami-slick Back Bay Cali-Mexican spot, Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St.), into the old Oak & Rowan space (319 A St.) in March.
“The space is amazing and larger, with a lot of things we didn’t have at the old Citrus: an 80-seat patio, a proper private dining room, a lounge in the back, and a bigger bar,” says Santos, who is currently in the throes of filming a new season of cooking reality show Hell’s Kitchen. He says he got a “good deal” on the space. The area’s Mexican scene is expanding, with Bartaco, Lolita Fort Point, and Pink Taco in the same neighborhood.
Santos plans new menu items: more raw bar dishes and ceviche, plus a late-night taco menu on Tuesdays. He’ll also serve lunch Thursday through Sunday.
Santos first earned a following at Davis Square’s much-loved, cozy Gargoyles on the Square before spreading into Boston with Abby Lane, Blue Inc., Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt, and more. This is his first Fort Point venture. He’s also opening ButterBird at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards in July, with biscuits, breakfast burritos, and fried chicken sandwiches.
The original Citrus opened in 2017. It closes on Friday, Feb. 23, with a ticketed party and live music.
