Jason Santos will close Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay, expanding to roomier digs in Fort Point

Fort Point is getting even spicier: Chef Jason Santos will move his Miami-slick Back Bay Cali-Mexican spot, Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St.), into the old Oak & Rowan space (319 A St.) in March.

“The space is amazing and larger, with a lot of things we didn’t have at the old Citrus: an 80-seat patio, a proper private dining room, a lounge in the back, and a bigger bar,” says Santos, who is currently in the throes of filming a new season of cooking reality show Hell’s Kitchen. He says he got a “good deal” on the space. The area’s Mexican scene is expanding, with Bartaco, Lolita Fort Point, and Pink Taco in the same neighborhood.