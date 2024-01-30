Jay Leno files conservatorship petition over wife’s estate

The filing seeks the court’s approval for substituted judgement to approve estate planning that the former “Tonight Show” host believes his wife would execute if she were capable. The court documents state that Leno believes his wife would consent to the conservatorship of her estate and claims she would not prefer any other individual to be appointed her conservator.

The petition states that his wife, Mavis Leno, is unable to execute an estate plan because she suffers from dementia. He is requesting to be appointed her conservator “to ensure her desires concerning the disposition of her assets upon her death are realized,” according to a copy of the document obtained by CNN.

Jay Leno filed a petition requesting a conservatorship over his wife’s estate on Friday within the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple has been married for more than 43 years, and throughout that time, Leno has solely handled their finances and plans to continue doing so, according to the petition. They do not have any children.

The pair met in the 1970s at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and were married in 1980. The conservatorship comes more than a year after the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host was severely burned in a car fire in November 2022. Then, in January 2023, the 73-year-old comedian broke multiple bones in a motorcycle accident.

Leno lived in Andover during his childhood and later received a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy from Emerson College.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 9.

