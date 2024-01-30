Meatballs are irresistible on Game Day or any day

Consider the mood you’re in before you decide what’s right for the moment. There are plenty of versions to choose from. Mix meatballs with ground turkey or chicken, which will delight a dietitian. Or make a richer dish, albondigas, that you find in tapas bars in Spain, with ground pork on its own or with pork and beef in tomato sauce. Shaped into small rounds, they’re big on flavor and lightly spicy. At a Madrid tapas bar, albondigas come in small terra cotta dishes without pasta, but with bread to soak up the saucy parts of the dish. Similar to the Spanish version, albondigas in a Mexican kitchen are typically made with chipotles in the meat mix or in the sauce.

Glamour-free, irresistible meatballs are cuter than burgers or even sliders, more fetching than a slice of meatloaf, and no matter what’s in the mix — ground beef, pork, lamb, turkey, chicken — you want one. Well, not one, because meatballs are like potato chips. You don’t eat just one.

On my weekly menus you might find Turkey Meatballs Cacciatore, in which the rounds are browned in the oven rather than fried, and simmered briefly in a quick, homemade tomato-mushroom sauce. Think of this as meatball light.

Another version comes from my colleague Sally Pasley Vargas, who makes Easy Turkey Meatballs without browning, simmering the balls in a good-quality jar of tomato sauce. Karoline Boehm Goodnick makes Spaghetti with Giant Meatballs, each the size of a baseball. The mix is all beef and the large balls take half an hour to roast, then another half hour to simmer in a homemade tomato sauce.

My albondigas are made with an even ratio of ground pork and beef. Because both meats typically come in 1-pound packages and nothing smaller, you have to begin with 2 pounds of meat. That automatically makes them ideal Game Day fare for a crowd (Super Bowl is Feb. 11) or something fun for a party. But you can also prep the entire recipe and freeze half the shaped meatballs for a night when you don’t feel like cooking.

You need a teaspoon of sweet paprika and another of smoked Spanish paprika, which give the mixture a distinctive flavor. Then stir in ground cumin and coriander, a finely chopped onion and garlic, panko or other plain white breadcrumbs, and egg. Let the meat sit in the fridge for at least half an hour so the juices in the bowl absorb the breadcrumbs.

Although some cooks like to shape meatballs with an ice cream scoop, I find doing it by hand is easy enough. Keep dipping your hands into cold water to make smooth walnut-size balls. Two pounds of meat makes about 30, so your work is cut out for you.

If you want to freeze some, this is the moment. Spread the shaped rounds on a rimmed baking sheet or in baking dish lined with plastic wrap. Cover them lightly with plastic wrap (don’t tuck it in) and freeze for several hours, or until the balls are frozen. Transfer the meatballs to a plastic bag or container. You should be able to pull out what you want because they won’t stick together. In the industry this is called Individually Quick Frozen, or IQF. Think green peas.

If you’re cooking the entire recipe, brown the meatballs in batches in a Dutch oven. It’s the best way to get caramelized bits of meat in the sauce.

Pour off the excess fat, stir in a jar of commercial tomato sauce — there are many good brands on the market right now — and the small balls should cook through in about 10 minutes. The sauce is meaty and the smoked paprika and spices boost the flavors.

You might tuck the meatballs into toasted rolls for a hearty sub. Add mozzarella or provolone, maybe a little Parm, and run it into the oven.

You’ve strayed far from a tapas bar, but you’re still in the Department of Delicious.













