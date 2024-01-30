fb-pixelOwala water bottle: You can have both a straw and a spout Skip to main content
Owala solves the straw-versus-spout debate with a top that’s a twofer

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated January 30, 2024, 14 minutes ago
The Owala FreeSip reusable water bottle.

These days, reusable water bottles seem to be more than mere containers to keep you well-hydrated throughout the day. They’ve become an accessory, even a status symbol that can quickly sell out. This is the case with Stanley, the brand that became a TikTok sensation. Among the flood of reusable bottles on the market, there’s another with millions of views on the social media app: Owala FreeSip. TIME Magazine put it on their list of Best Inventions of 2023. Well-insulated and leakproof, the stainless steel bottle provides two ways to drink — one from its built-in straw so you can sip (don’t expect a traditional straw) or from a spout for gulping. “FreeSip spout solved the spout versus straw debate by offering both in a single, seamless, ergonomic design,” says inventor Steve Sorensen, cofounder and CEO of Trove Brands. You can choose from various sizes, from 19 ounces to 40 ounces ($25 to $38), and more than dozen color combinations. They have fun names like Can You See Me, Gemstone Chic, and Shy Marshmallow. “With a seemingly endless array of fun colorways that promote individual style and self-expression, we seem to have struck just the right chord,” says Sorensen. Owala also offers various other tumblers for hot and cold drinks, all cupholder friendly. There’s even a size for kids. Available at Target and REI locations and other retailers, or go to owalalife.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

