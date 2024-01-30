Owala solves the straw-versus-spout debate with a top that’s a twofer

The Owala FreeSip reusable water bottle.

These days, reusable water bottles seem to be more than mere containers to keep you well-hydrated throughout the day. They’ve become an accessory, even a status symbol that can quickly sell out. This is the case with Stanley, the brand that became a TikTok sensation. Among the flood of reusable bottles on the market, there’s another with millions of views on the social media app: Owala FreeSip. TIME Magazine put it on their list of Best Inventions of 2023. Well-insulated and leakproof, the stainless steel bottle provides two ways to drink — one from its built-in straw so you can sip (don’t expect a traditional straw) or from a spout for gulping. “FreeSip spout solved the spout versus straw debate by offering both in a single, seamless, ergonomic design,” says inventor Steve Sorensen, cofounder and CEO of Trove Brands. You can choose from various sizes, from 19 ounces to 40 ounces ($25 to $38), and more than dozen color combinations. They have fun names like Can You See Me, Gemstone Chic, and Shy Marshmallow. “With a seemingly endless array of fun colorways that promote individual style and self-expression, we seem to have struck just the right chord,” says Sorensen. Owala also offers various other tumblers for hot and cold drinks, all cupholder friendly. There’s even a size for kids. Available at Target and REI locations and other retailers, or go to owalalife.com.