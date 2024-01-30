So much good stuff in one bowl: Pumpkin Chili Crisp hummus

Fly by Jing’s popular chili crisp has taken Little Sesame’s already super smooth, delicious hummus to a new level of taste and texture. The Washington, D.C., hummus brand (with a restaurant as well) makes use of Montana chickpeas grown through regenerative farming methods to craft its velvety spreads. The company produces four varieties in small batches: Classic Smooth, Caramelized Onion, Herby Jalapeno, and Jammy Tomato. Little Sesame has partnered with chef Jing Gao, the founder of Fly by Jing, a line of condiments and sauces, to develop a special hummus flavor, Pumpkin Chili Crisp, inspired by flavors of Gao’s hometown of Chengdu, China. “It was such a special opportunity to collaborate with Jing and her team to bring uncensored Chinese flavors to hummus with their famous Szechuan chili crisp,” says Little Sesame’s cofounder and CEO Nick Wiseman. The fusion of flavors creates a hummus with a subtle sweetness balanced by a squeeze of lemon and crunch with a mild spicy kick. Served as a dip, it adds zing to a platter of crudités or to anything you’re dipping. You may even spread it on your toast in the morning. It’s a limited edition flavor offered through the winter and spring ($5.29 for eight ounces). Available at Whole Foods Market locations and at eatlittlesesame.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND