Recipe: Albondigas, served in Spanish tapas bars, are rich, savory pork and beef meatballs

8. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle the meatballs and sauce into shallow dishes. Sprinkle with parsley.

7. Return the meatballs to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Let the mixture return to a boil. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer the meatballs, turning them in the sauce once during cooking, or until they are cooked through. A meat thermometer inserted into the center of several meatballs will register 145 degrees.

6. Tip the pan and spoon out the excess fat. Add the chicken stock to the pan (it may splutter). Scrape the bottom with a kitchen spoon to release all the sediment. Add the tomato sauce with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

5. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add half the meatballs. The pan should not be crowded. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the meatballs release easily from the pan and the undersides are browned. Turn and cook 3 minutes more. Transfer the meatballs to a bowl. Brown the remaining meatballs in the same way and remove from the pan.

4. With hands dipped often into the cold water, use heaping tablespoons to shape the mixture into rounds. Set them on the baking sheet.

2. Cover the bowl and chill the mixture for at least 30 minutes, or for up to 2 hours.

1. In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, onion, garlic, smoked and sweet paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, panko or breadcrumbs, and egg. With your hands, stir the mixture until it is blended. Do not overwork it.

Both ground pork and beef are sold in 1-pound packages (not smaller), and you need both here, so you're mixing the succulent little Spanish meatballs called albondigas with a substantial amount. You can shape the mixture and freeze half of the uncooked rounds, or cook the entire dish and freeze some of it. Or serve it on Game Day (Super Bowl is Feb 11), and turn leftovers into hearty meatball subs with provolone on toasted rolls. Sweet and smoked Spanish paprika mixed into the meat, with ground cumin and coriander, make very flavorful rounds and lend their tastes to the sauce. Allow half an hour to chill the ground meat before shaping balls. The cooked meatballs are rich, savory, and satisfying.

Serves 6

Both ground pork and beef are sold in 1-pound packages (not smaller), and you need both here, so you're mixing the succulent little Spanish meatballs called albondigas with a substantial amount. You can shape the mixture and freeze half of the uncooked rounds, or cook the entire dish and freeze some of it. Or serve it on Game Day (Super Bowl is Feb 11), and turn leftovers into hearty meatball subs with provolone on toasted rolls. Sweet and smoked Spanish paprika mixed into the meat, with ground cumin and coriander, make very flavorful rounds and lend their tastes to the sauce. Allow half an hour to chill the ground meat before shaping balls. The cooked meatballs are rich, savory, and satisfying.

1 pound ground beef 1 pound ground pork ½ onion, very finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste ½ teaspoon black pepper, and more to taste ½ cup panko or other plain dry breadcrumbs 1 egg, lightly beaten 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup chicken stock 1 jar or can (26 to 28 ounces) tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, onion, garlic, smoked and sweet paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, panko or breadcrumbs, and egg. With your hands, stir the mixture until it is blended. Do not overwork it.

2. Cover the bowl and chill the mixture for at least 30 minutes, or for up to 2 hours.

3. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Have on hand a bowl of cold water.

4. With hands dipped often into the cold water, use heaping tablespoons to shape the mixture into rounds. Set them on the baking sheet.

5. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add half the meatballs. The pan should not be crowded. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the meatballs release easily from the pan and the undersides are browned. Turn and cook 3 minutes more. Transfer the meatballs to a bowl. Brown the remaining meatballs in the same way and remove from the pan.

6. Tip the pan and spoon out the excess fat. Add the chicken stock to the pan (it may splutter). Scrape the bottom with a kitchen spoon to release all the sediment. Add the tomato sauce with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

7. Return the meatballs to the pan with any juices in the bowl. Let the mixture return to a boil. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer the meatballs, turning them in the sauce once during cooking, or until they are cooked through. A meat thermometer inserted into the center of several meatballs will register 145 degrees.