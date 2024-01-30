Recipe: Decades-old Shrimp Scampi, tossed with spaghetti, is timeless

7. Add the spaghetti to the pan with the reserved pasta cooking liquid and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, for 2 minutes, or until the spaghetti is hot. Divide among 4 shallow bowls and garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

6. Add the wine and stock. Turn up the heat and bring the liquids to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

4. Turn the heat to medium-high and add the shrimp. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes or until the shrimp start to turn opaque.

3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the shallot and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more.

2. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it. Return it to the saucepan. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; toss well.

1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and stir once or twice while the water returns to a boil. Let the water bubble steadily for 8 minutes, or until the spaghetti is tender but still has some bite. Dip a heatproof measuring cup into the pasta water and remove 1/2 cup.

The Italian American dish Shrimp Scampi has been popular for decades and it never gets old. Cook the garlicky shrimp until they're plump and juicy, and in this version, add cherry tomatoes, wine, chicken stock (yes, chicken stock; it's wonderful in seafood), and some cooking water from a pot of spaghetti, and the dish is almost instant and quite beautiful. Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch has a guide to buying environmentally sustainable shrimp and what to avoid.

Serves 4

Salt, to taste ¾ pound thin spaghetti (spaghettini) or regular spaghetti 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 pound peeled uncooked large shrimp, thawed if purchased frozen ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved ¼ cup white wine ¼ cup chicken stock 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

