Recipe: Here’s the recipe that went viral for the crispiest, cheesiest roast potatoes you’ll ever make

This viral side dish is popping up all over social media. It's simple and satisfying, based on the premise that everyone loves carbs and they also love crispy bits of cheese (who doesn't want to scrape up the golden pieces that wind up in the corners of a cheesy casserole?). To make these small yellow potatoes, first you boil them, then halve them and set them on a mixture of grated Parmesan and olive oil. They actually bake right on the Parmesan mixture. The only trick is to cook the potatoes long enough so that any visible Parmesan in the center of the pan is as crispy and golden as the outside edges. Then you have to eat them the instant they come out of the oven. That part is a breeze.

Serves 4

2 pounds small yellow potatoes Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cups grated Parmesan cheese 3 cloves garlic 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes and a generous pinch of salt. Add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a paring knife. Drain the potatoes into a colander and leave until they are cool enough to handle.

3. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the Parmesan and garlic until very fine. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and pulse again to blend it in. Transfer the mixture to the sheet pan. With your fingers, spread the cheese as evenly as possible in a single layer.

4. Halve the potatoes lengthwise. Arrange the potatoes cut sides down on the cheese mixture. Press down gently. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

5. Transfer the pan to the oven. Cook the potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the Parmesan in the center of the pan is golden brown.