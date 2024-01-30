Recipe: Stir cooked brown rice into the dough for this delicious, chewy homemade wheat bread

12. Place the loaf pan on the bottom rack of the oven. Bake the loaf for 15 minutes. Turn the oven temperature down to 400 degrees. Continue baking for 15 minutes, or until the bread is deep brown. (Total baking time is 30 minutes.) The bread should sound hollow when tapped on the bottom, and a thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf should register 190 degrees. Tip the loaf out of the pan; if the bottom and sides of the bread are not deep brown, return the loaf on its side to the oven rack and bake about 5 minutes more, or until the sides are browned.

Nothing says cozy like homemade bread. I first discovered the unusual addition of cooked rice in bread years ago in "English Bread and Yeast Cookery," written by the venerable British author Elizabeth David. It turns out to be incredibly good, especially for toast, and I've been baking variations ever since. Cooked brown rice and whole-wheat flour mixed with bread flour or all-purpose flour give the loaf an earthy flavor and a lovely moist and chewy texture. It's healthy without being health-foody and keeps exceptionally well. For novices, kneading bread dough can be a barrier. In this adaptation, instead of kneading the dough on a work surface the traditional way, you keep the dough in the bowl and perform a series of stretch-and-fold repetitions to develop the gluten and increase elasticity. For each repetition, use wet hands to pick up one side of the dough, stretch it up, and fold it over the rest of the dough. You rotate the bowl 90 degrees and repeat that three times, then you rest the dough and repeat the whole process again. Timing the second time, when you need to rest the dough between folds, is flexible, anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. This allows you to adjust the whole process to your schedule instead of being at the mercy of a rising dough, perfect if you work from home or are puttering around the house on a snowy weekend. You need 1 cup of cooked brown rice at lukewarm room temperature. If you've cooked it specially for the bread, allow it to cool. For leftover rice, heat it in a microwave for about 30 seconds. Note that both instant (not rapid rise) and active dry yeast can be mixed straight into the flour. The time-honored practice of dissolving active dry yeast in warm water is no longer necessary.

Makes 1 large loaf

Vegetable oil (for the pan) ¼ cup very hot tap water 2 tablespoons molasses or honey 2 teaspoons sea salt 1¾ cups bread flour or unbleached all-purpose flour 1¾ cups whole-wheat flour 1½ teaspoons instant yeast (not rapid rise) or active dry yeast 1 cup cooked long-grain or short-grain brown rice, at lukewarm room temperature 2 teaspoons vegetable oil Flour (for sprinkling) 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (for topping)

1. Brush a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with vegetable oil. Have on hand a 2-cup measuring cup, a small bowl of water, and a pastry brush.

2. In the measuring cup, mix the hot water, molasses or honey, and salt until dissolved. Add enough additional cool water to measure 1 1/2 cups.

3. In a large bowl, stir the bread flour or all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, and yeast to blend them. Stir in the rice and mix with your hands, separating the grains if they are clumped together.

4. Pour the liquids over the flour all at once and stir with your hands until the dough comes together with no traces of dry flour. Form it into a loose ball. Drizzle the 2 teaspoons oil over the dough. Turn it to coat both the dough ball and the bowl.

5. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until it has doubled in size and looks bubbly.

6. Wet your fingertips in the bowl of water. Keep the dough in the bowl. Use both hands to pick up the edge of the dough farthest from you. Stretch it up and fold it over towards you to meet the edge of the dough closest to you. Rotate the bowl 90 degrees. Repeat this 3 more times for a total of 4 stretch-and-fold repetitions.

7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let it rest for at least 10 minutes, or for up to 30 minutes. Repeat the stretch-and-fold sequence 2 more times, for a total of 3 stretch-and-fold repetitions, covering the bowl after each set to rest the dough for at least 10 minutes. After the final set, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rest again for 10 minutes before shaping.

8. Very lightly flour the work surface and sprinkle the top of the dough very lightly with flour. Tip the dough out onto the work surface. Fold the bottom edge up to the middle. Fold the top edge into the bottom. Fold the left and right ends in toward the center. With your hands, roll the dough into a log, ending with the seam on the bottom.

9. Place the log in the pan, seam side down. Brush the top of the dough with water and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

10. Cover the loaf loosely with an oiled piece of plastic wrap, or tent with a plastic bag. Let rise at room temperature for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the dough rises about 1 inch above the top of the pan. (The dough will rise faster or slower depending on the temperature of your kitchen.)

11. About 20 minutes after the dough goes into the pan, position a rack in the lower third of the oven. Set the oven at 450 degrees.

12. Place the loaf pan on the bottom rack of the oven. Bake the loaf for 15 minutes. Turn the oven temperature down to 400 degrees. Continue baking for 15 minutes, or until the bread is deep brown. (Total baking time is 30 minutes.) The bread should sound hollow when tapped on the bottom, and a thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf should register 190 degrees. Tip the loaf out of the pan; if the bottom and sides of the bread are not deep brown, return the loaf on its side to the oven rack and bake about 5 minutes more, or until the sides are browned.