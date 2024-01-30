Untold Brewing to open its third location, this one in Plymouth

Untold was established in 2017, and in those six years, the brewery has solidified its regular releases (think the dank IPA “East by Northwest,” and the refreshing “Seatown lager”) and established a satellite location in Hingham’s Derby Street Shops, where weary shoppers can grab a brew and a pizza.

One of the best-kept secrets on the South Shore is Untold Brewing’s Scituate taproom, where at any given time young families, groups of parents in need of a break from home, and doting dog owners can be found enjoying a beer in a light-filled, renovated old schoolhouse.

Coming this spring is a third Untold location, this time in bustling Plymouth.

“We’re staying very focused on our South Shore roots,” says Mike Dyer, Untold’s co-owner and vice president. “We’ve been self distributing within Plymouth County now for six plus years. And we know that we have a loyal fan base, that we’ve seen in our Scituate taproom, that are from Plymouth or further south towards the Cape and islands.”

Dyer points also to Plymouth becoming (or already being) a craft beer destination. Mayflower, Second Wind, Independent Fermentation, and Sour Not Sorry are a few of the breweries that call Plymouth home. In addition to Untold, Vitamin Sea announced it too was opening a brewery in Plymouth later this year. Plymouth is a big town, and is being represented that way by the local brewing scene.

Visitors to the new Untold brewery should expect the largest taproom of the brewery’s three locations, with more than 3,000 square feet, 65 seats, and abundant parking.

“Think coastal industrial,” Dyer says when asked to describe the space, “with a huge granite bar, large indoor fireplace, leather seating, and South Shore-inspired art and decor. Like all of our spaces, it’s intended to be family and pet-friendly, but upscale. It’s refined enough for a date night but comfortable for all.”

Untold Scituate will feature 12 taps, while an R&D brewery on site will allow brewers to experiment with small batches of different styles, as well as ingredients for things like beer cocktails. Just as in Scituate, local culinary pop-ups will continue, as well as performances by musicians and installations by local artists.

The Untold folks say they’re aware that after what seemed like limitless growth 15 years ago, the craft beer business has gotten harder. But while breweries in Massachusetts and elsewhere have begun to close, they still feel it’s the right time to be expanding.

“There definitely are some headwinds in the industry right now that you can’t overlook,” says Dyer. “But we still feel bullish about opening this new location, as well as growing the Untold brand. … We’ve always taken a very steady organic approach to growth. We didn’t come out of the gate as a hype brand, or focused on one specific thing that was going to drive the business.”

Untold Plymouth hopes to open the week of Feb. 5, but readers are encouraged to follow the brewery’s social media channels as the date gets closer. The new brewery is located at 2 Loring Boulevard in Plymouth.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him @garydzen.