Up your Super Bowl snack game with crowd-pleasing chili and garlic shrimp

Elevate your Super Bowl spread with these crowd-pleasers, each offering a twist on familiar game-day favorites — and plenty of chili heat. Here, we transform guacamole with the smoky flavors of charred poblanos, plus toasted almonds for extra depth. We take a cue from Mexican cuisine for garlicky, citrusy shrimp sautéed in butter; a splash of lime juice and pops of jalapeño heat help balance the richness. And our hearty chili con carne melds fire-roasted tomatoes and ample ancho chili powder with fall-apart-tender beef, whether you opt for our speedy pressure-cooker version or an all-day-simmer in the slow cooker.

Makes 6 servings

Advertisement

To get the rich, earthy flavor of whole, dried chilies without having to toast, soak, and puree them, we use ancho chili powder, which is pure ancho chilies pulverized to a fine consistency. If you can’t find ancho chili powder, increase the regular chili powder (which is a blend of ground chilies and other spices and herbs) to ‚ cup.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Don’t be shy about trimming the beef. Chuck is a fat-rich cut, so removing as much fat as possible before cooking helps prevent the chili from becoming greasy. Also, the tomatoes should not be drained before use; their liquid is needed for proper pressure cooking.

We thicken our chili with crushed tortilla chips. The easiest way to crush them is to place them in a zip-close bag, seal the bag, and roll with a rolling pin until the chips are finely crushed.

Serve the chili with shredded cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, chopped cilantro, and hot sauce, if desired.

3 tablespoons ancho chili powder

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Kosher salt

4 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1- to 1 ½-inch chunks

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

Advertisement

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

6 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons tomato paste

14½-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

4 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, finely chopped, plus 3 tablespoons adobo sauce

3 ounces (2 cups) tortilla chips, finely crushed (about 1 cup; see headnote)

START

In a large bowl, stir together both chili powders, the sugar, cumin, oregano, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the beef and toss to coat. On a 6-quart Instant Pot, select More/High Sauté. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the paste is browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with juices, chipotle chilies with sauce, and 1 cup water, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in the beef, then distribute in an even layer.

OPTION 1: FAST

Press Cancel, lock the lid in place, and move the pressure valve to Sealing. Select Pressure Cook or Manual; make sure the pressure level is set to High. Set the cooking time for 50 minutes. When pressure cooking is complete, let the pressure reduce naturally for 15 minutes, then release the remaining steam by moving the pressure valve to Venting. Press Cancel, then carefully open the pot.

OPTION 2: SLOW

With the pot still on More/High Sauté, bring the mixture to a boil. Press Cancel, lock the lid in place, and move the pressure valve to Venting. Select Slow Cook and set the temperature to More/High. Set the cooking time for 8 to 9 hours; the chili is done when a skewer inserted into a piece of beef meets no resistance. Press Cancel, then carefully open the pot.

Advertisement

FINISH

Using a large spoon, skim and discard the fat from the surface of the cooking liquid. Stir the crushed tortilla chips into the chili. Select More/High Sauté and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili is lightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Press Cancel to turn off the pot. Let stand for 10 minutes, then taste and season with salt. Before serving, garnish with your choice of toppings.

Avocado and Poblano Salsa With Toasted Cumin and Almonds

Makes 1 ½ servings

To make this creamy-rich salsa that melds aspects of Spanish mojo verde with Mexican guacamole, we toast poblano chilies, deepening their flavor and imparting smokiness. The chilies then are blended with bright cilantro and lemon juice as well as avocado, almonds, and cumin seeds until thick and spreadable. The salsa is excellent with grilled or roasted chicken, fish, or mushrooms, smeared onto quesadillas and sandwiches, or served as a dip.

1 large poblano chili, stemmed, seeded, and cut lengthwise into quarters

¼ cup slivered almonds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 cups lightly packed fresh cilantro

1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and roughly chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons lemon juice

Kosher salt

Red pepper flakes or flaky sea salt, optional, for garnish

Warm a 10-inch skillet over medium heat until droplets of water flicked onto the surface quickly sizzle. Toast the chili, flipping occasionally, until spotty brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and cool. Meanwhile, in the same skillet over medium heat, toast the almonds, stirring, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 2 minutes; transfer to a blender. With the skillet still set over medium heat, toast the cumin seeds, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds; add to the blender.

Advertisement

Add the chili to the blender along with the cilantro, avocado, oil, lemon zest and juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt. With the machine running, stream in 3 tablespoons water and puree until the mixture is thick and smooth, about 2 minutes, scraping the blender jar as needed. Transfer to a bowl, then taste and season with salt. Garnish with the pepper flakes or flaky salt, if using. Serve right away.

Mexican Shrimp in Garlic Sauce (Camarones al Mojo de Ajo) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Mexican Shrimp in Garlic Sauce (Camarones al Mojo de Ajo)

Makes 4 servings

There are many versions of this coastal Mexican dish, but its defining characteristics are a bold use of garlic and a bright citrus flavor. Though traditional recipes may require roasting or slow-cooking whole heads of garlic, we first mellow the allium’s pungency by steeping it in lime juice for a few minutes. We then coax out its sweet, nutty notes by gently pan-frying it in a little oil. A knob of butter — also traditional — tossed in at the end balances the garlic and lime and creates a silky sauce that clings lightly to the shrimp.

Before adding the garlic-lime juice mixture, allow the skillet to cool for about 5 minutes. This will prevent splattering and help ensure that the garlic browns evenly without scorching.

Advertisement

Rice is a classic accompaniment, but crusty bread is delicious, too.

1 ½ pounds jumbo (21/25 per pound) shrimp, peeled (tails left on), deveined, and patted dry

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

10 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1 small jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

¼ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces

Season the shrimp with ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, stir together the garlic and lime juice; set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the oil until barely smoking. Add half the shrimp in an even layer and cook without stirring until deep golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir, remove the pan from the heat, and continue stirring, allowing the pan’s residual heat to finish the cooking, until the shrimp are opaque on both sides, another 20 to 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil and the remaining shrimp, then add them to the first batch.

Allow the empty skillet to cool for about 5 minutes, then add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the garlic-lime mixture, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Set the pan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring frequently and scraping up any browned bits, until the garlic is softened and golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the jalapeño and any accumulated shrimp juices, then cook until the chili is softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Off heat, add the shrimp, cilantro, and butter, then stir until the butter has melted and mixed into the sauce.





Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.