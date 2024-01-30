Cambridge City Council formally declares support for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

The final version was passed following a long discussion between councilors over the language used in document, such as whether to label Hamas a terrorist organization — which they did. This came after about 180 people participated in the public comment portion of the meeting, with many demanding the City Council pass the resolution.

Cambridge is the second Massachusetts city to formally declare its support for a ceasefire in the war, following a similar vote by officials in Somerville last week . Cambridge city councilors had been working for weeks to craft the resolution after an earlier version was voted down in November.

The Cambridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution late Monday night calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, following several hours of discussion and public comment from dozens of residents for and against the declaration.

While declaring their support for a ceasefire, the council attempted to strike a balance by calling for the violence to end on both sides of the war. Referring to the government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the resolution calls for “an immediate, negotiated ceasefire by both Hamas and Netanyahu Administration, urging the release of all hostages, and calling for the urgent implementation of humanitarian aid.”

“Each of us must find a space in our hearts to grieve for the Palestinian people and for the Israeli people have suffered so needlessly,” Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons said just before the vote was taken.

“I believe that each of us can hope for a world in which a free, prosperous Palestine is able to exist alongside a free and prosperous Israel, and the cycles of violence and suffering and murder and retribution may one day recede to the distant past.”

The resolution was sponsored by councilors Sumbul Siddiqui, Ayesha M. Wilson, Marc C. McGovern, and Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler.

“The four of us councilors didn’t agree on everything,” Siddiqui said during the meeting. “We had a thoughtful process about what we wanted to bring to the council and really sought to limit our own personal views on the topic, and instead we wanted to focus on some facts that we all believe and find truthful and come together on those.”

In the months since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, Israel has responded with an aggressive bombardment of the region. The war has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 64,400 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

The Cambridge resolution declares that the “Netanyahu Administration responded with disproportionate military force to this attack, leading to the deaths of over 25,000 Palestinians, including 10,000 children, and thousands who have been wounded, injured, and millions displaced.”

The councilors acknowledge that their stance on the war is mostly symbolic: “While city councils have no direct influence upon American foreign policy nor any authority to direct the federal government’s actions,” the resolution states, “there has nonetheless been a steady call for municipal bodies, nationwide, to symbolically join the calls for the freeing of the October 7 hostages and a ceasefire, and such has been the case in Cambridge.”

Cambridge has been at the center of the debate over antisemitism and Islamaphobia in recent months, as students at Harvard and MIT have protested against their institutions for their response to the war. The Cambridge resolution says that the conflict has been felt locally, “causing significant trauma, fear, and grief amongst members of the Cambridge community, including Muslim, Israeli, Palestinian and Jewish residents.”

The resolution goes on to declare that the City Council “formally [goes] on record standing against bigotry of all forms including antisemitism and Islamophobia” and calls for Cambridge residents “to respect the rights of freedom of speech and peaceful protest, and to strive to treat one another with empathy, grace, and understanding.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, whose district includes Somerville and Cambridge, applauded the move in a statement released shortly after the resolution passed.

“I’m grateful to our colleagues in Somerville and Cambridge for their courage and solidarity, and to the activists on the global and grassroots levels who made this important progress possible,” Pressley said. “From Massachusetts to the Middle East, our destinies are tied and our pro-peace, pro-humanity movement is strong.”

Monday night’s public comment period lasted nearly three hours, with many calling in to voice their opinions during the meeting, which was held on Zoom. As the remote meeting was underway, dozens of people supporting the ceasefire gathered in City Hall, where they could be heard in the background cheering and chanting as some speakers delivered their remarks.

One commenter said she was being removed from the building as she gave her comment over the phone at about 8:20 p.m.

Robert Goulston, spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department, estimated that between 130 to 150 people were inside City Hall during the remote meeting, which was still going when the building closed at 8 p.m.

“After a discussion with the people who gave their public comment from their phones inside City Hall, everyone left the building. There were no issues as people departed,” Goulston said in an email.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.