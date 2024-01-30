‘Coach’ McKee needs a new game plan in the Washington Bridge fiasco

That moniker was meant to highlight McKee’s occasionally charming folksiness, and to remind everyone that if we just stick together, he’ll lead Rhode Island to victory. His goals by 2030: Catch Massachusetts in K-12 education, raise per capita income by $20,000, and require every adult to get the state’s “Hope” motto tattooed across their forehead.

In his State of the State address two weeks ago, Governor Dan McKee declared himself the coach of Team Rhode Island, and then he added it to his X bio just to make it official. As if we needed to be reminded that he isn’t a bridge engineer.

But seven weeks after the westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shuttered amid concerns that it could fail or collapse, it’s difficult to have confidence that McKee is the right coach to answer the bell and lead the state through this legitimate crisis.

So far his instincts have been all wrong.

He took a victory lap at the end of the first week of the closure because the Department of Transportation managed to open temporary lanes sooner than predicted, only to find out now that director Peter Alviti Jr. was wildly wrong about his prediction that the bridge would be fully repaired within three months. Last week, Alviti acknowledged that it could take until late February or early March just to diagnose the problem, and he hasn’t ruled out the bridge needing a complete reconstruction.

McKee has chosen to be the ultimate players’ coach, patting Alviti and the rest of the DOT on their heads as if they were his teenage basketball team and not professionals that should be held accountable. He admonished Channel 10′s Brian Crandall for even asking about Alviti’s future, and he still hasn’t seemed to learn that a shakeup in leadership of that department would at least show Rhode Islanders that he won’t tolerate missteps.

We get it. Alviti is popular with the laborers – a key source of political support for McKee – but sometimes the face of a troubled agency needs to fall on the sword. Remember when Human Services secretary Elizabeth Roberts had no choice but to resign from Gina Raimondo’s administration in 2017 after the disastrous rollout of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project?

Most insulting of all, McKee has chosen to treat frustrated Rhode Islanders like novice fans who don’t know all the rules of the game rather than taxpayers who have legitimate gripes about their lives being upended because of the failures of government. In a rambling interview last week, he suggested that those complaining about the traffic coming from the East Bay into Providence (or those navigating side roads in East Providence) are exaggerating their epic wait times.

Isn’t there some silly coaching cliché about how failing to plan is a plan to fail? This is a coach without a game plan.

Thankfully, the feds are inserting themselves into the fiasco, and McKee is feeling compelled to act.

Last Friday morning, the Justice Department and Office of the Inspector General for the US Department of Transportation requested documents from the state related to the bridge dating back to 2015. They said they’re investigating potential violations of the False Claims Act, which is designed to crack down on fraud in government contracts.

It’s entirely possible that they’ll find that nothing nefarious happened here, and even Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha – no fan of McKee’s – has said that it’s common for federal agencies to request documents from state departments when things like this happen.

Nonetheless, it seems to have spurred McKee to show a little initiative, sending one of his top advisors – former Lincoln town administrator T. Joseph Almond – to the state DOT to monitor that agency’s response to the crisis even as Alviti remains the director. He’s also asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for some flexibility around the Stafford Act, which allows the state to declare an emergency because of the bridge closure.

Better late than never, coach.

I wanted someone to tell me I’m wrong about McKee, who I find to be overly defensive and too dismissive of any criticism, and then displays the urgency of a turtle until he’s backed against the wall.

So I called one of his best allies, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva.

No one is feeling the burden of the bridge closure worse than DaSilva, but I’d argue his relentless focus on fixing the traffic problems in his city has been a bright spot in the response to the crisis. He says he’s sticking with McKee.

DaSilva credited the governor and the DOT with being responsive to every question he has, immediately pivoting to point out that the department has helped with traffic mitigation efforts in the city. He also said the state is picking up the tab to pay police officers an extra $20 an hour if they’re dealing with traffic control.

“We need to wait and see what these independent reports tell us,” DaSilva said, referring to several evaluations of the bridge that are being conducted.

DaSilva’s loyalty is admirable, but there are thousands of Rhode Islanders sitting in traffic every rush hour – and often during random times throughout the day – who want a little more from McKee.

When things go wrong, good coaches draw up a new play. They trade or release the players who can’t get the job done. They show some level of self-awareness and admit when they’ve made mistakes along the way. McKee’s motto seems to be, “I won, so you’re stuck with me.”

That’s our coach.

The one who knows he can’t be fired for at least three years.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.