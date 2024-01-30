Healey presides at ceremonial oath-taking for new SJC Associate Justice Elizabeth ‘Bessie’ N. Dewar

“She brings people together, and she puts justice and the rule of law at the center of her decision making,” Healey said, according to a press release issued by the Governor’s office.

Governor Maura Healey touted Dewar’s “distinguished career in law and public service” as a former state solicitor, an appellate and trial attorney, and civil rights advocate, at the ceremonial swearing in on Monday in the Great Hall of the John Adams Courthouse.

After two swearing in events, one official and another ceremonial, former State Solicitor Elizabeth “Bessie” N. Dewar formally joined the bench of the state’s highest court as one of its six associate justices.

Healey nominated Dewar as an associate justice on the Supreme Judicial Court in December, marking the Governor’s first nomination to the state’s highest court since taking office last year.

Healey administered the official Oath of Office to Dewar on Jan. 16, one day after the retirement of Associate Justice Elspeth B. Cypher.

Dewar has served as a law clerk at all three levels of the federal judiciary, including for US Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who spoke at Monday’s ceremony.

According to the release, Dewar told those gathered that “judges are at their most vulnerable when they go it alone — whether deciding a case based on an issue that was not briefed by the parties or departing from all existing precedent and authority.”

“This is not to say that a judge or court should not have the courage to break new ground,” Dewar said. “The Supreme Judicial Court itself, as we all know, has so famously, for centuries, and continuing to today, broken new ground and led our entire country to a greater understanding of our constitutional rights and liberties.”

Dewar added that she would “never be ‘going it alone’ in the most vulnerable sense in the years to come, thanks to so many of you here today,” the release said.

Members of the Bar, Dewar said, would provide “some of the most important support I will receive in my new role,” according to the release.

“It will be your arguments to the Court that will most directly inform my work and be so very important in the hardest cases we face,” she said.

Dewar, who lives in Jamaica Plain with her husband and two daughters, was appointed as state solicitor in 2016 and briefly served as acting Attorney General in 2023. She worked in private practice at Ropes & Gray LLP as an appellate and trial attorney and as a civil rights advocate at the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia.

Dewar earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, and a law degree from the Yale Law School.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.