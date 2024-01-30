Florida man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stealing tuition paid for Boston-area summer camp

A Florida man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution for misusing tuition funds meant for a Boston-area sports camp, according to a statement Tuesday from the office of Acting Massachusetts US Attorney Joshua S. Levy.
Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Monday to two years of supervised release for his role in defrauding over 300 families, according to the statement.
He was also ordered to pay $575,427 in restitution and $443,346 in forfeiture.
Beginning in the fall of 2018, Belhassan falsely claimed that he would be holding his annual MB Sports Camps at a Boston-area university. Despite being told by city officials that he lacked the right permits to hold his camp in Boston, he continued to promote the camp and collect funds.
Advertisement
Belhassan also forged the signature of a college administrator on a fake contract to collect more money from a financing company, according to the statement.
He used the funds to fly to Las Vegas to spend it on gambling, entertainment, and hotels, officials said.
Belhassan was convicted in October 2023 after a six-day jury trial found him guilty of two counts of wire fraud.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.