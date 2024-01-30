Florida man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stealing tuition paid for Boston-area summer camp

A Florida man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution for misusing tuition funds meant for a Boston-area sports camp, according to a statement Tuesday from the office of Acting Massachusetts US Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Monday to two years of supervised release for his role in defrauding over 300 families, according to the statement.

He was also ordered to pay $575,427 in restitution and $443,346 in forfeiture.