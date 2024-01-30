Former Fall River man sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for role in national rideshare fraud scheme

In October, Dos Santos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement issued by US Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha. (Cunha was assigned to the case upon recusal of the US Attorney for Massachusetts).

Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, was one of 18 Brazilian national co-conspirators from Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and Florida, indicted in connection with the scheme by a grand jury in Boston in May 2021, prosecutors said in a statement.

A former Fall River resident charged in a nationwide conspiracy to open and sell fake rideshare and delivery driver app accounts was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 2-1/2 years in federal prison, according to the US Attorney’s office for Rhode Island.

On Tuesday in a courtroom in Boston, US Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced Dos Santos to 32 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, Cunha’s statement said.

According to Cunha and the indictment, from approximately January 2019 to April 2021, Dos Santos and others used stolen identities and falsified documents to open fake driver accounts which they would sell to people who might not otherwise qualify to be a hired driver.

Dos Santos and his co-conspirators applied for driver accounts, passed background checks, and circumvented facial recognition technology used as security measures by the companies, Cunha said.

They allegedly obtained victims’ names, dates of birth, driver’s license information, and sometimes Social Security numbers, from co-conspirators and other sources, including sites on the Dark Net, Cunha said.

Some driver’s license images were obtained directly from victims, by photographing their licenses while making alcohol deliveries through one of the services, Cunha said

They also used “bots” and GPS “spoofing” technology to exploit referral bonus programs offered by the rideshare and delivery companies, Cunha said.

Fifteen of the defendants have been arrested, 14 have been convicted and sentenced. Three remain at large, Cunha said.

Cunha urged those who believe they may have been of victim in this case, to visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/victim-and-witness-assistance-program/us-v-wemerson-dutra-aguiar-and-us-v-priscila-barbosa-et-al.













Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.