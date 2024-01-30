Woman rescued from garbage truck in Manchester, N.H., released from hospital

Around 12:50 p.m. Monday, Manchester firefighters responded to 193 Beech Hill Drive where the woman was standing and yelling inside a dumpster but “was not alert enough to answer questions,” a Manchester Fire Department press release said.

The woman is now at home, Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Jon Starr said in a phone interview Tuesday. Her name has not been released.

A woman who was rescued from a garbage truck Monday afternoon in Manchester, N.H., suffered “minor abrasions” and was released from Elliot Hospital, Manchester fire officials said.

The woman fell into the dumpster while taking out the trash Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Advertisement

After the trash inside the dumpster was emptied into the truck, it was compacted at least four times with the woman stuck inside, authorities said.

Two firefighters entered the garbage truck from an access point at the top of the truck and were able to give the woman care once inside, according to Starr who described the rescue operation.

“Crews set up an aerial ladder with a basket on the end,” Starr said. The lowering system was set up with ropes on a fixed point, he said.

Firefighters were stationed inside the garbage truck, on top of the truck, and on the ground next to the truck as the basket was lowered through the top of the vehicle.

The woman was lifted from the garbage truck on the basket after about 30 minutes and taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, officials said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.