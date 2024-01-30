Girl, 15, charged with stabbing 14-year-old female student at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester

Villanueva said police located a juvenile victim who was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Officers were called to the school on Washington Street around 10:53 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, said Boston police Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesperson. The suspect and victim are students at the school, authorities said.

Boston police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old girl at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old female at the school late in the morning, officials said.

A second juvenile female was placed into custody, Villanueva said. Her name was withheld due to her age.

Officials at BPS confirmed the suspect is 15-years-old and the victim is 14.

Amilcar Silva, Burke’s head of school, said in a letter to families that the school went into “safe mode” for about 35 minutes during the altercation. The BPS crisis response team will be on site over the next few days to offer support, Silva wrote.

“We know incidents like this can cause many to feel anxious, but I want to reassure all members of the Burke High School Community this was an isolated incident between two students, and that we will take every step necessary to ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed,” Silva wrote. “We will continue to fulfill our commitment to safety every day in every school.”

She urged families with concerns to contact school administrators.

“Any student with any concerns can call or text the BPS Student Support Hotline at 617-858-7881 should you need immediate support or resources,” Silva wrote. “Students and families can also access the MA Behavioral Health HelpLine by calling or texting 833-773-2445 anytime.”

City Councilor Edward M. Flynn voiced concern over the violence.

“The safety of our teachers and students must be our top priority,” Flynn said in a statement. “We need to reconsider our current BPS public safety plan, and include a role for police in our schools and metal detectors that work and are fully operational. It’s critical we provide a safe and healthy learning and teaching environment.”

