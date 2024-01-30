Sections of Green Line reopen after 16 slow zones removed

The shutdowns, which caused frustrations and delays for commuters, lasted from Jan 3 until Jan. 12 with a second round of closures from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, the MBTA said.

“This important work means riders will experience a more reliable trip on the Green Line with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems,” the MBTA said in a statement.

Several sections of the Green Line reopened Monday after weeks of shutdowns to repair tracks and remove 16 speed restrictions, one more than had been planned, MBTA officials said.

During that time, crews replaced nearly 10,800 feet of rail, removed “16 safety-related speed restrictions,” and “nearly 8,900 feet of track was resurfaced and tamped, resulting in a smoother ride,” the MBTA said.

The Green Line B branch from Babcock Street to Kenmore, the E branch between Heath Street and Copley, and the downtown area between Kenmore and North Station were closed for 23 days during the repairs, officials said.

The Green Line extension was also closed during scheduled weekend and evenings in January. The repairs “alleviated all current tight gauge conditions along both Green Line Extension branches,” the MBTA said.

In October, the MBTA said that workers would have to reposition the rails along much of the $2.3 billion expansion, which stretches to Medford on one branch and to Union Square in Somerville on the other, because they were too narrow.

“I’m proud of the work our crews were able to accomplish during this most recent Green Line shutdown — the Green Line tunnel in the downtown area received tremendous maintenance and attention that will have a generational impact on current and future riders, and we were able to tackle this critical work thanks to the unencumbered access to the track area,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said.

Crews also worked on “station enhancements and amenity upgrades like new flooring and lighting,” the MBTA said. Upgrades included stairway and handrail repairs, replacing station signage, painting doors and stair risers, and cleaning wood benches.

MBTA closures will continue in February with shuttle buses replacing Red Line trains between Alewife and Harvard stations from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14. From Feb. 20 to March 8, Green Line service will be suspended between Copley and Babcock Street on the B branch, between Copley and Brookline Hills on the D branch, and from Copley to Cleveland Circle on the C branch, according to the MBTA.

