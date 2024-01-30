21-year-old man injured in ice-climbing accident in Bartlett, N.H.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital Sunday after falling off a cliff while ice climbing in Bartlett, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Ryan Cooper, of Fairhope, Ala., fell about 30 feet onto Cathedral Ledge and suffered a “really bad fracture of his lower leg,” said Lieutenant Bradley Morse of the Fish and Game department.

Shortly after noon, emergency responders found Cooper at the base of “repentance route” after his partner lowered him to the ground. He was carried to the trailhead in a litter and taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway.