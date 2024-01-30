Internal emails shed light on R.I’.s response to critical failure of Washington Bridge

In an email sent to Department of Transportation officials at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, an engineer with private firm VHB, which is doing work on the bridge, sent a series of photos, inspection notes and a video detailing what he described as a “critical finding” on the bridge.

The emails were released following a Boston Globe request in December under the Access to Public Records Act. It’s unclear how many records were withheld, but the documents released don’t include any emails from DOT Director Peter Alviti or chief of staff John Igliozzi.

PROVIDENCE — Internal emails released by the R.I. Department of Transportation on Tuesday shed new light on the discovery of a critical failure that shut down the heavily-traveled Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 in December, including an observation that recent construction may have “exposed” broken rods underneath the bridge.

“There are 12 rods per pier with 2 rods that are at the fascias and fully exposed as part of the original construction of the bridge,” the engineer wrote. “Of the 4 locations that that are exposed, 2 locations show the rods have failed.”

He continued: “Should we be processing this find through the formal critical finding process with RIDOT inspection? Please advise.”

In an emailed response an hour later, RIDOT deputy chief engineer Keith Gaulin noted the failure may have previously existed.

“Based on our phone conversation, it seems there are no immediate actions to be taken right at this moment as we try to determine other short and long term solutions,” Gaulin wrote. He said the issue may have “pre-existed but was not noticeable until now as this area is more exposed due to current construction work.”

Gaulin wrote that he and the engineer had spoken on the phone in between the two emails, and had discussed restricting trucks from the left lane of the bridge as a result of the failed rods. But he was “subsequently informed that RIDOT maintenance placed signs stating as such last week.”

“So, trucks are currently prohibited from the left lane,” Gaulin wrote. A RIDOT spokesperson said the lane restriction is standard for state highways, and was not related to the Washington Bridge construction project.

Gaulin concluded by saying he would set up an email for Monday to “brainstorm possible solutions/monitoring plan/additional measures.” Closing the bridge was not mentioned.

By Monday, things had changed, though the emails do not provide an account of how and why. The state urgently shut down the entire westbound bridge during the evening rush, cutting off a major highway route into Providence over Interstate 195 from the East Bay and parts of Massachusetts.

In multiple news conferences the week of Dec. 11, Alviti said the broken rods had not been present when the bridge passed inspection in July. It’s unclear when the failure took place.

“That is precisely the purpose of the forensic investigation RIDOT is doing and the review commissioned by the Governor’s office,” spokesperson Charles St. Martin said Tuesday.

A few days later, the state reopened temporary westbound lanes on the eastbound Washington Bridge, which is a totally separate and much newer structure. But traffic headaches have plagued Providence, East Providence, and beyond as there are half as many highway lanes open as usual.

Seven weeks later, many more questions remain: How will the state get the bridge back open? When? How much will it cost? After initially estimating it would take three months to repair it, Alviti last week backed off that estimate. Instead, the state is expecting to get a report and recommendations on what to do from engineers by late February or early March. Meanwhile, one of the potential options is a full rebuild of the bridge.

The Rhode Island traveling public isn’t alone in asking questions. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice ordered the state Department of Transportation to turn over records related to the bridge amid an investigation of potential violations of a federal contracting fraud law. The Justice Department, through the U.S. Department of Transportation, is seeking records about the bridge’s inspection and repair going back to 2015.

The documents released did not include substantive emails from over the weekend or any emails from Monday, Dec. 11, the day of the bridge closure, other than a Microsoft Teams invite for an 11:30 a.m. meeting entitled “Washington Bridge Critical Finding Discussion.” Invitees included DOT employees and engineers from several private contractors.

“When the finding was made, RIDOT engaged its own bridge engineering staff to assess the situation and make a recommendation,” St. Martin said of the days in between the Friday discovery of the issue and the Monday closure of the bridge. “The staff worked through the weekend to determine the extent of the damage. They reported back to the director on Monday and then he notified the governor.”

Governor Dan McKee was not informed of the critical failure of the bridge until 2:52 p.m. in a call with Alviti, according to a separate public records response from the governor’s office.

Alviti then held a news conference at 5 p.m. to publicly announce the closure, while McKee left the State House at 5:20 p.m. to attend a Hope High School basketball practice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

