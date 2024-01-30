Judge rules that Turtleboy communications with lawyer cannot be monitored by special prosecutor

“While the Commonwealth’s allegations are troubling, the Commonwealth has not established that the orders it seeks are appropriate,” Squires-Lee wrote in an 12-page ruling on Monday. “Monitoring privileged communications may substantially interfere with the attorney-client relationship and substantially prejudice Kearney. Such a potential violation of a bedrock constitutional right might impair the integrity of the entire criminal proceeding.”

In a strongly worded decision, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Debra Squires-Lee refused to allow prosecutors to monitor conversations between Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, and the lawyer who is defending him against witness intimidation charges connected to the Karen Read murder prosecution.

Special prosecutor Kenneth S. Mello said in court last week that Kearney’s lawyer, Timothy J. Bradl, had deliberately allowed a “minion” of Kearney’s to be added to a list of people with attorney-client privilege whose conversations cannot be monitored by staff at the Norfolk County Jail, where Kearney is currently being held without bail for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend.

Mello said the “minion” was not a paralegal or an attorney and the inclusion allowed Kearney to have six unmonitored conversations with her. He alleged that the conversations gave Kearney the opportunity to harass witnesses in the Read case. Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bradl said he had mistakenly added the woman to the attorney-client list in late December and angrily denied he did so intentionally. Once he was alerted to the issue by jail officials, Bradl said he corrected the mistake and has since made it clear he is the only person whose name should be on the attorney-client privilege list.

Last week, Mello asked that the court appoint an independent party to monitor communications between Kearney and Bradl. In her ruling, Squires-Lee said Mello had failed to provide any evidence to support his request, which he had acknowledged was highly unusual.

“To take such an extraordinary step, to invade the attorney­-client privilege in such a manner, I would need far more evidence than a mere allegation, unsupported by evidence, that counsel knowingly misrepresented the status of an individual as a lawyer to enable her communications with Kearney to be unmonitored,” the judge wrote. “I have before me [Bradl’s] affidavit denying that he deliberately misrepresented her status. I have no contrary admissible evidence from the Commonwealth.”

Kearney, 42, of Holden, has pleaded not guilty to intimidating witnesses in the case against Read, a Mansfield woman who is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, and leaving him for dead in Canton during a blizzard in January 2022.

She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.

Read has maintained her innocence and her lawyers contend that O’Keefe was beaten to death inside the Canton home of another Boston police officer, whose dog injured O’Keefe during the altercation, and that his body was left on the lawn outside in an effort to frame Read.

Prosecutors have dismissed the assertions as baseless, but Kearney has championed Read’s claims.

While ruling against Mello, Squires-Lee indicated she will not tolerate any attempt to flout court rules.

“All parties and counsel and the public should take note that conduct which is found to interfere with the administration of justice will be addressed,” she wrote. “Our system of justice requires a due regard for the just and efficient trial of matters before the Court.”

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.









