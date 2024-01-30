Maine governor says that despite challenges the ‘state is getting stronger every day’

She was delivering her annual address just weeks after powerful storms ravaged coastal communities and three months after an Army reservist killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Lewiston.

Mills cited individual income growth, low unemployment and business openings Tuesday in the first part of her State of the State address, which she delivered in writing to state lawmakers. The second part, to be delivered in person to state lawmakers Tuesday evening, was to focus on public safety, violence and extreme weather events.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said that despite recent challenges including the deadliest mass shooting in state history and coastal storms that caused millions of dollars in damage, “our state is getting stronger every day.”

In coming weeks, Mills will be delivering a supplemental budget and she urged lawmakers to exercise restraint after several years of budget surpluses as the state bounced back from the pandemic.

“I recognize there are many needs across the state, and I know, in the past, we have been able to say yes to a lot of things. However, this year is, and must be, different,” she wrote. “If we do not budget responsibly now, the Legislature will be forced to make painful cuts in the future — just like other states are having to do now.”

To that end, she said she proposed setting aside $100 million for the next two-year budget as state income is anticipated to level off after several years of higher-than-expected growth.

Nonetheless, she proposed $16 million in emergency housing relief and $10 million for an affordable home program to address a housing crunch; additional child support jobs and a review of child welfare worker classifications with a goal of raising pay; and the hiring of recovery coaches and additional Naloxone distribution to battle an opioid epidemic.

She’s also proposing modest spending increases on K-12 education and an overhaul in how the state provides special education services to pre-school aged children.