Man fatally struck by MBTA commuter rail train in Hyde Park Tuesday afternoon

A man was killed Tuesday at the MBTA Hyde Park Commuter Rail Station on the Providence/Stoughton line after he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train while crossing from one track to another , according to Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police.

The man was struck at 3:10 p.m. while trying to get over a fence that separated the tracks, according to Sullivan. The man, who was carrying a suitcase, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, Sullivan said.

The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to Sullivan.