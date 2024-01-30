Man fatally struck by MBTA commuter rail train in Hyde Park Tuesday afternoon

A man was killed Tuesday at the MBTA Hyde Park Commuter Rail Station on the Providence/Stoughton line after he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train while crossing from one track to another , according to Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police.
The man was struck at 3:10 p.m. while trying to get over a fence that separated the tracks, according to Sullivan. The man, who was carrying a suitcase, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, Sullivan said.
The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to Sullivan.
Significant delays should be expected.
Advertisement
“On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family, loved ones and friends,” said Sullivan.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.