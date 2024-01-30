A phone call and a lobsterman help first responders rescue man who went missing on skiff in Maine

As first responders were trying to determine where to begin the search between Tenants Harbor and Ratcliff Island, a civilian heard someone yelling from a nearby island and alerted authorities, fire officials said.

The agency said via Facebook that the search had unfolded shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday off the St. George coast, when officials were alerted that the man had “missed his check in with family while he was checking on property damage from recent storms in his skiff.”

Thanks to a phone call for help and a local lobsterman, authorities in Maine on Sunday rescued a man who had gone missing after setting out on the water on his skiff to view property damage from recent storms, according to St. George Fire and Rescue officials.

“That phone call providing a closer location saved his life,” fire officials said in a statement. “Local lobster men heard chatter on the radio from Marine Patrol and Coast Guard. They decided to stay in the area until they knew if their assistance might be needed.”

One lobsterman made his way to the location and discovered the missing man, according to officials.

“Our local lobstermen saved his life,” the statement said. “More than 25 first responders answered the call. From the initial responding units in St George, to Marine Patrol, US Coast Guard, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and our mutual aid partners from South Thomaston. This would not have been accomplished without the help from each and every person who was involved” in the rescue.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday, and authorities did not release his name.

“While tonight’s outcome feels like a victory, we do not know at this time what the future holds for our patient,” the statement said. “Please keep him and his family in your thoughts on his road to recovery.”

The public should also follow his family’s example and take similar safety precautions if a loved one’s heading out for a sea voyage, the statement said.

“What we can all do tonight is take notes from the family and implement this one simple thing that kept tonight from having a tragic outcome: Have a plan,” fire officials said. “When you are going out on the water, establish check in times. If those times are missed, CALL IT IN. You are not overreacting.”

