Man who allegedly killed woman whose body was found in Logan Airport garage arrested in Kenya

Procopio said there is no current timetable for the extradition process. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning when Kangethe will return to Massachusetts to appear in court.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, who is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Margaret Mbitu, was apprehended Monday night in Kenya “based on our arrest warrant and after extensive coordination between” multiple law enforcement agencies, David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Authorities in Kenya on Monday arrested a man who fled to that country in November after allegedly killing a woman in Massachusetts and leaving her body in a car at Logan International Airport, officials said Tuesday.

“It was a joint effort that reached across oceans and continents to bring Kangethe to justice for Ms. Mbitu’s homicide,” Procopio said. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who helped make this happen.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said he was “extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder into custody.”

“Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret’s family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime,” he said.

Missing poster for Margaret "Maggie" Mbitu . Handout

Mbitu was found dead around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Kangethe’s 2013 Toyota Venza in Logan’s central parking garage, according to authorities.

Authorities “observed a large amount of blood” inside the car, according to a State Police report. There were “large slash wounds” on her face and neck area under her chin, as well as a puncture wound to her side, the report said.

Mbitu’s family reported her missing on Oct. 31, and investigators learned Kangethe had bought tickets for a flight to Kenya scheduled to leave the following day, authorities said.

Later on Oct. 31, Kangethe’s car was seen on surveillance video in Lowell and Chelsea, and Mbitu’s cellphone location was “consistent with the vehicle’s location,” the report said.

Video also showed Kangethe walking out of the parking garage on Nov. 1 “moments after his vehicle was captured” on camera entering the parking facility, the report said. He then caught a flight from Logan.

Known as Maggie, Mbitu was a registered nurse who worked at BAMSI, a Brockton-based nonprofit serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as individuals with developmental disabilities.

“The BAMSI community is heartbroken by the tragic murder of Maggie Mbitu,” the nonprofit said at the time of her death. “She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes. As an agency, we are mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.”

Ulea Grace Lago, the nonprofit’s executive vice president for strategy and business development, said Mbitu had worked for the organization for more than 10 years.

“An RN that worked in our group homes with people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be exact,” Lago said. “Nurses can make much more money working elsewhere. Those that choose to work with us do it because they care deeply about the people we serve and the relationships they are able to form with them.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.