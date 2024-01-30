News of shelter at Roxbury center reverberates through community: ‘Maybe we could get a little heads up’

The decision, foreshadowed last week in a community meeting, marks the state’s latest attempt to accommodate the thousands of migrant families that have been arriving in Massachusetts, including scores who have been sleeping at Logan Airport, straining the state and city’s infrastructure and an already overwhelmed emergency shelter program.

As the Globe first reported, Healey administration officials said late Monday that the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex will begin serving as a temporary overflow shelter for families starting on Wednesday, with space to hold up to 400 people.

Governor Maura Healey’s move to convert a Roxbury recreational center into a shelter for hundreds of migrant and homeless men, women, and children reverberated through the neighborhood Tuesday, with residents greeting it with a mix of surprise, understanding, and frustration over the fast-moving plans.

Advertisement

Sprinkling salt on her wooden steps Tuesday morning, Heather Gordon-Gayle said she was surprised to hear the plan to convert the center a few hundred feet from her home into a shelter. She said she had not heard about it before Tuesday morning.

”Out of respect for us who have lived here, maybe we could get a little heads up,” said Gordon-Gayle, 72, who has lived in her current home for 12 years and has been in Roxbury for decades. “We just take what we get, or what’s thrown at us.”

At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy, who represents the entire city, called the choice of the Roxbury center “unfortunate,” but said the city has limited ability to push back against the plan because the state owns the building.

“I feel the concerns of the neighbors, but also understand we have no legal right to stop [the state],” Murphy said in a phone interview Tuesday.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that programming for seniors and students continues, suggesting the city may need to find new locations for track practices and other activities.

Advertisement

“It’s not an empty building,” she said. “It is a community center that is used every day.”

The idea of using the Roxbury complex for an overflow shelter raised alarm bells in the community as soon as the idea surfaced late last week. Leaders of Boston United Track and Cross Country, a non-profit that provides a free track-and-field program to Boston youth and serves many low-income and vulnerable kids, are asking state and local leaders to find them alternative facilities, such as the state-owned Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury, so they can continue their work.

Hassan Ahmed, a Boston schools attendance supervisor and cofounder of Boston United, had previously told the Globe that Reggie Lewis staff rejected his club’s requests to use the facility for evening practice.

“We believe that equitable sacrifices should be shared across all communities, ensuring that the burden of such hard decisions does not fall entirely on an already marginalized youth population,” the group’s board of directors wrote in an email to Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Sunday night, a copy of which was shared with the Globe.

The group also said it would like to enroll migrant children staying at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex into its program. “We want to be in collaboration with the work to transition these new families into our community,” they said.

The site is at least the fourth so-called safety-net site the state has directly created to house those waiting for a spot in the state’s emergency shelter system. The Healey administration in the fall capped the program at 7,500 families — roughly half of whom are migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers — and hundreds more are on a growing wait-list for shelter.

Advertisement

The crisis has shown few signs of abating since. The system is still at capacity, according to state data, and the demand far outpaces the number of families the state can accommodate at overflow shelters in Quincy, a former courthouse in Cambridge, and elsewhere.

The governor’s office said Monday that the state also has opened a safety-net site in Revere. Additionally, the state has seeded the United Way of Massachusetts Bay with $5 million that it could spread to faith-based groups and other local organizations to set up overnight shelter. It’s awarded money for at least three sites: one in greater Boston and two in the north central region of the state.

But the plan for the state-owned Roxbury center stands out, both for its size — it can hold up to 400 people — and the disruption it will bring to a center the city and neighborhood relies on for recreation clubs and programs. Healey said in a letter to lawmakers that she is “committed to working” with the city and lawmakers to move programs to other sites, though where wasn’t immediately clear.

Healey pledged to close the shelter in Roxbury by May 31, in time for the state to reopen the complex, and its pool, to the public by late June. State officials also said they planned to hire more staff and begin “renovating facilities” at the Cass complex.

Advertisement

The complex, with its 24,000-square-foot indoor field house, is the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s only year-round indoor facility, according to the state’s website.

By Tuesday morning, workers could be seen unloaded crates of supplies from box trucks, and wheeling them into the main arena entrance off M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard. Sport-utility vehicles from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency sat parked out front.

The Rev. Miniard Culpepper, senior pastor at the nearby Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, said housing the migrants at Melnea Cass is the right thing to do. On a Tuesday morning phone call, Culpepper brought up his grandfather, Dr. Samuel H. Bullock, who founded the church decades ago, and he noted Cass’ legacy as a champion for Civil Rights.

“I believe that Melnea Cass would be fighting for these migrant workers,” Culpepper said. “People like my grandfather and Melnea Cass fought for where we are now in this community…. In the same way, we have to now fight for these migrants.”

He said the community was surprised by what he called a quick decision, which left little time to prepare. Culpepper has spent the last few days coordinating with state and local officials and said his church plans to help accommodate any overflow.

Culpepper said he hoped that an increased focus on the neighborhood, brought on by the shelter, would help spur new development, bringing the historically neglected region closer into line with Boston’s downtown in terms of amenities.

Advertisement

“The Black community, historically, has been ignored. All the development is downtown,” he said. “I knew, at some point, the migrants(cq, plural) issue was coming to the heart of Boston. Here it is.”

Audra Jamai White, who walked her dog along the center’s outdoor soccer field Tuesday morning, said did not attend any of the community meetings about the plan, but was happy to hear that the space will be used as a shelter.

She said as attorney general and now governor, Healey has been “a really great advocate for vulnerable people,” so White was optimistic about the plan.

”I just really hope that the way in which it’s going to be administered is a way that manages to maintain the dignity of the families while they’re in this temporary setting,” she said, “without treating them like [expletive] because they’re poor.”

She said the location, near public transit and a handful of schools, makes the center a logical spot to host vulnerable families. White has lived in Highland Park for more than 10 years, and she said she can see the center from her house. But she said some of her neighbors are weary of the new arrivals.

”I think people are scared. And it really is how things are communicated” by officials and media reports, White said. “I think people are concerned about just bringing any large number of people on the community.”

Wu lamented in a radio appearance Monday that the state was turning to the predominantly Black neighborhood to give up a local asset to address the migrant crisis, saying it’s “very painful, and it’s painfully familiar” for the residents there.

The complex provides a place for seniors to walk an indoor track and is home to a track club that her own children have participated in, Wu said.

The city and state officials had discussed using vacant schools or other vacant private properties, she said, but “there was nothing that was ready to go, according to the state’s specifications.”

Other Boston elected officials praised Healey’s plan.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who represents Roxbury, praised the governor in a post on X for her “compassion & leadership” amid the crisis. ”I believe your intentions are sincere,” Anderson wrote. “Looking forward to doing my part for Roxbury.”

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.