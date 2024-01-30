Mayor Michelle Wu discusses migrant influx with US Homeland Security officials

According to Wu, the meeting was to discuss “the reality of what’s happening on the ground” in Boston, including the latest developments surrounding an overflow shelter the state plans to open at a Roxbury recreational center . The discussion also touched on preparations city and state officials are undertaking to support migrants arriving in Massachusetts and expected shifts in migration or immigration policy the federal government could make in the coming months.

Wu, who traveled to Washington to speak on a panel at a National Endowment for the Arts event, used the trip to also meet with the US Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary, Kristie Canegallo, and other department staff Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took time during a trip to Washington on Tuesday to urge federal officials to provide more money and other support for Boston’s growing migrant population that has stretched the state’s emergency shelter system beyond capacity.

Although city and state officials are working together to provide the infrastructure and resources necessary to support the recent wave of migrants, Wu said those efforts only go so far in addressing the growing problem.

“It’s an impossible situation with what feels like moving targets as the needs shift from day to day,” Wu said in an interview with the Globe after the meeting wrapped up. “The type of coordination that makes a difference can come from the federal level.”

In the meeting Tuesday, Wu said they also discussed requests she made when Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Boston in August. Those requests included the federal government waiving the fee for work authorization applications, and reducing the processing time for migrants who had received their work authorization documents to 30 days.

She said the federal government had since “followed up on” those asks.

“It was a quite ambitious timeline,” she said, adding that Homeland Security officials confirmed they’ve dedicated staff to making the process improvements necessary to meet that threshold.

Wu said that the officials also discussed how grant funding could bolster city and state efforts to help migrant families achieve stability, including long-term housing. Wu also shared her perspective on how the crisis is impacting the city’s infrastructure, including the school system.

But the battle over a more robust, federal response to the crisis continues on Capitol Hill.

Massachusetts lawmakers in Congress said they agree that the state should get more federal support, but they argued it was Congress that needed to act, not Mayorkas.

“She’s got some legitimate issues to raise, but quite frankly, Mayorkas can’t just produce money,” Representative Jim McGovern, Democrat of Worcester, said of Wu’s concerns. “We’ve been trying to increase money for border security for four months. … The problem we have is House Republicans. I mean, they come on the floor and they yell and scream and then they don’t want to do anything.”

The state’s Democratic delegation noted that the Senate and White House are negotiating a border security deal that would enact restrictions on border crossings and allow for more money to cover states’ migrant expenses (along with money for Ukraine and Israel) but it’s on the rocks, with House Republicans insisting they want even harsher measures and Senate Republicans balking at giving President Biden a win in an election year.

“I’m deeply concerned because the Republicans have said the quiet part out loud,” said Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Newton. “We have Mitch McConnell in a closed-door meeting say the politics has changed and now governing on the border is bad for Donald Trump’s political campaign.”

McConnell later clarified he still supports the deal.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House spent Tuesday preparing articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, pushing forward with what could be the first-ever impeachment of a Cabinet secretary, even as Senate negotiators are trying to work with him to come up with a compromise at the border.

“There’s a great irony as to what’s happening today,” said Representative Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat. “They’re impeaching Mayorkas, and at the same time succumbing to Trump’s threats about vetoing a bipartisan immigration bill.”

Republicans acknowledged that impeaching Mayorkas won’t change much about the situation on the border that they’ve lambasted, but called it necessary because of his handling of the crisis. But they also acknowledged that Mayorkas implements Biden’s policies and argued Republicans should pass stricter immigration laws.

“I don’t expect it will go anywhere in the Senate, and even if Mayorkas were removed, the head moves the body, and the head is President Joe Biden,” said Republican Representative Jodey Arrington of Texas. “But I don’t think you can just let it go. I think that there should be a consequence. ... That does not mean that it’s going to change the outcome as long as this president’s in office, I just want to be realistic about it.”

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.